Beloit School Board candidate from left, J’Juan M. Winfield Sr., incumbent Megan Miller, candidate DeVon McIntyre, incumbent Gregg Schneider, candidate Matthew Windmoeller-Schmidt, incumbent Allison Semrau and candidate Kathy Larson are shown at a candidate forum held Feb. 9 at the Beloit Public Library.
BELOIT—Beloit residents soon will get opportunities to hear from candidates running for Beloit City Council and School District of Beloit Board of Education at two candidate forum events set for next week.
The virtual forums will take place by Zoom video conference on March 8 for city council candidates and March 10 for school board candidates, with the events being sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Beloit and the NAACP Beloit Branch 3251.
Both forums will be held from 6:30—8:30 p.m. with candidates to be asked questions that were drafted by the candidate forum committee made up of members from both organizations. The public may submit questions by 3 p.m. the day of each forum. Questions can be sent to patzody@gmail.com.
Opening remarks will be made by Susan Adams, president of the League of Women Voters of Beloit, and Steve Benton, interim president of the NAACP Beloit Branch 3251.
The event will be moderated by Beloit College professor Ron Watson.
Five candidates are running for four positions on the Beloit City Council. Candidates are incumbents Regina Dunkin and Kevin Leavy and newcomers. Kevin Day, Regenia Stevens and Markese Terrell.
Eight candidates are running for four seats on the School District of Beloit Board of Education. They are current board members Megan Miller and Gregg Schneider, and newcomers J’Juan Winfield, Brian Anderson, Torie Champeny, Kathy Larson, Ryan McKillips and Christine Raleigh.