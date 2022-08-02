BELOIT - Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther was given some kind words of farewell and a plaque from the Beloit City Council .
Luther’s last day in office will be Friday and she participated in her last city council meeting Monday night.
The Ho-Chunk nation presented Luther with a Recognition Citation on Monday, which is the second one given ever to someone outside of the nation.
Members of the nation also presented Luther with a blanket and thanked her for everything she has done for the community.
City Council President Regina Dunkin presented Luther with a plaque in the shape of Wisconsin. The council then proceeded to offer some kind words and say farewell to the city manager.
“This is a bittersweet moment to bid farewell to our City Manager Lori Curtis Luther,” Dunkin noted. “City Manager Luther has broken through the glass ceiling, being a strong woman who is unapologetic and always being her authentic self.”
Dunkin argued how important she was to keep the community together when the pandemic hit.
“During that critical time of emergency, everything was shutting down. There was a new normal of taking safety precautions including wearing masks. There were also all kinds of police and racial tensions, along with civil unrest which was happening in Beloit and throughout the nation,” Dunkin noted. “Lori never once hesitated in addressing these issues head on.”
“Luther always showed high professionalism and ethics when it came to public access and the Wisconsin Law,” said Council Vice President Nancy Forbeck noted. “It was an absolute pleasure working with Luther over the years.”
Forbeck saw how much Luther contributed to the community’s economic status over the years.
“We are currently in the best financial situation as a municipality,” Forbeck noted. “She was a factor in lowering the city’s bond debt. She did a superb job of making the most out of every dollar spent.
Markese Terell was elected to the city council earlier this year.
“In the short amount of time I have worked with Luther we have gotten significant things done,” Terell noted. “She usually communicated well with the council members and was able to accomplish goals quickly, which I appreciated.”
When Terell was not part of the council, he noticed all the things Luther was able to accomplish since 2015.
Council member Kevin Day also spoke fondly of the city manager.
“We're thankful to the Luther family for being part of our great community and I wish Lori the best of luck in her new job as Overland Park city manager,” Day noted. “It's a great opportunity for Lori to be closer to family in Kansas.”
Day looks to the future of Beloit in the coming months.
“Lori's work has moved the city forward and I believe we have a strong team of staff members to continue pushing the city's forward momentum into the future,” Day said. “Our city's future is bright.”
Other city council members shared similar comments.
“Lori was an asset to the City of Beloit. She always took her job seriously and let staff present ideas,” Councilor Kevin Leavy said. “She always had Beloit's interest at heart when making decisions.”
Clinton Anderson worked with Luther during his entire tenure on the city council.
“She has been an important part of several projects over that time,” Anderson noted “ Projects like the Beloit College Riverwalk project, ABC Supply Stadium, and the Ho-Chunk Casino are just a few examples of what a good leader can accomplish.”
Luther took a moment to thank her fellow council members and the community.
“It has been a profound honor to serve this community and to work for this council in partnership with an extraordinary staff,” Luther said Monday. “When you look at the relationships we built now with the Town of Beloit and City of Beloit, compared to where we started, we are in a really great position.”
She said she made a real connection with the community of Beloit.
“My family and I love this community. We are genuinely appreciative of everyone's understanding,” Luther noted. “I cannot express how grateful I am to my husband, Chris, for his sacrifices and constant support. He has made it possible to advance my career and I am indebted to his selflessness.”
Luther and her family are looking forward to visiting Beloit to see the accomplishments the city will make in the future.