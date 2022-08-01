BELOIT—The Beloit City Council is considering which firm can best help the council search for a new city manager.
The council reviewed proposals from recruiting firms on Monday during a special meeting following the regular council meeting.
The list of potential firms being reviewed by the council include GovHR USA, Baker Tilly, CPS HR Consulting and Pracademic Partners, according to Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit.
GovHR USA has worked with Beloit in the past for several city positions, according to the the company’s client list.
Each of the firms submitted proposals to the Beloit City Council to offer their services to help recruit a future city manager as current City Manager Lori Curtis Luther prepares to leave the city.
Right now the council’s objective is to decide on one of the firms, then a timeline will be established of when a new city manager will be put in place, Lock said.
Luther will be leaving her position in Beloit on Aug. 5, according to a news release from the city. She had been the city manager in Beloit since June 1, 2015.
Luther will be taking a new job as the city manager of Overland Park, Kansas. Overland Park is the second largest populated city in Kansas with around 200,000 people.
With over 25 years of public service experience she accomplished a lot in her time in Beloit.
It was reported in April that Luther received a 2% pay raise following a very positive annual review by the Beloit City Council Members. She scored an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 from the seven councilors.
She was also appointed to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Board of Directors in December of 2021.
In 2020, she also received a 2.5% pay raise following another positive annual review. In 2020 she scored even higher with a total average rating of 4.7
Some notable accomplishments that were made during her tenure includes the completion of the ABC Stadium, Amazon Distribution Center in the Gateway Business Park and the final placement of the future Ho-Chunk Tribal Casino.
Luther noted that she was not looking for a job when Overland Park contacted her for the position.
On July 20 it was announced that the current Beloit City Attorney and Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Krueger, would be the interim city manager after Luther’s last day.
Krueger has lived in the Beloit area for 16 years and has worked closely with the City of Beloit for many years.
Krueger has previously filled the role of acting city manager in the past as needed.
She was hired in 2006 by the City of Beloit. Krueger has filled the role of city attorney since 2014 and as deputy city manager since 2015.
