BELOIT—The Beloit City Council rejected two separate proposals on removing stop signs from intersections in Beloit after listening to residents’ concerns.
Jamison Geiger, a Beloit resident, asked for the removal of stop signs at the intersections on Wisconsin Avenue and Emerson Street and also at Bushnell Street and Central Avenue.
Beloit contracted engineering firm Traffic Analysis & Design, Inc. to study the intersections to see if a four-way stop sign was warranted.
At the Bushnell Street and Central Avenue intersection the Traffic Review Committee found it unnecessary to have a four-way stop sign intersection.
The Traffic Review Committee (TRC) recommended removing the stop signs on Bushnell Street by a vote of 6-0. The committee moved to have a stop sign stay in place at Central Avenue, but remove the ones on Bushnell Street.
At Wisconsin Avenue and Emerson Street the committee voted 3-3 and decided not to remove the traffic signs. The vote was possibly swayed in this case by the citizens who spoke at the meeting.
On Monday night the proposals were brought to the attention of the city council for a second reading.
Multiple citizens wrote in emails and spoke to the council concerning the stop signs.
“The stop sign on Wisconsin and Emerson provides an opportunity for someone to safely cross the street,” said Joanna Waxler. “Without the stop sign at Emerson and Wisconsin it could take someone quite some time to cross the street. I hope you will consider leaving the stop signs where they are for the safety of our neighborhood.”
Waxler was not alone in her concerns for safety in the described intersections.
“My biggest concern is traffic coming down Milwaukee Road at the curve in the road coming into Bushnell,” explained Valerie Fjalstad. “If there is no stop sign there, where people know there is one now, I’m afraid that is really going to be a thoroughfare, and that curve will become more dangerous.”
After hearing from the public, both proposals ended up being rejected by the city council.
Each proposal was voted on separately but both ended up with the same result. Councilor Kevin Day voted in favor of both proposals and the remaining city council members voting against the proposals.