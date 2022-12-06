City Hall
The Beloit City Council rejected traffic sign changes at the following intersections of Wisconsin Avenue and Emerson Street and also at Bushnell Street and Central Avenue, due to pedestrian safety. 

BELOIT—The Beloit City Council rejected two separate proposals on removing stop signs from intersections in Beloit after listening to residents’ concerns.

Jamison Geiger, a Beloit resident, asked for the removal of stop signs at the intersections on Wisconsin Avenue and Emerson Street and also at Bushnell Street and Central Avenue.