BELOIT—Anyone interested in running for the office of Beloit City Council can soon pick up nomination papers in-person or online, according to a City of Beloit announcement.
Anyone interested in running for City Council may pick up an information packet including nomination papers in the first floor lobby of City Hall, 100 State St., from 8 a.m.—5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The packet is also available online at www.beloitwi.gov/council.
Four of the seven City Council seats will be on the April 5, 2022, election ballot. Newly-elected City Council members will take office on April 19, 2022.
The first day to circulate nomination papers is Dec. 1. A minimum of 100 valid signatures of City of Beloit residents must be submitted. Staff recommends that between 100 and 200 signatures be submitted to ensure ballot access. Nomination papers and all forms must be completed and filed with the City Clerk-Treasurer by 5 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2022.
Candidates must file required forms with the City Clerk before forming a committee or raising any campaign funds.
If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact the City of Beloit City Clerk-Treasurer’s office at 608-364-6680 or by email at grangerm@beloitwi.gov.
Seats currently held by Regina Dunkin, Brittany Keyes, Kevin Leavy and Mark Preuschl are up for election.