Vice President Nancy Forbeck, Council Member Sherry Blakeley, Council Member Clinton Anderson, President Regina Dunkin, Council Member Markese Terrell and Council Member Kevin Leavy gathered at a workshop concerning the hiring process for a new city manager.
BELOIT—Thirty-two people have applied to become the next Beloit city manager and the City Council took on the task of narrowing the field of applicants down during a special meeting Monday.
Baker Tilly executive search firm was commissioned to assist city officials in the search for a new city manager.
“The recruiter has received 32 applications,” said Sarah Lock, Beloit Director of Strategic Communications. “There are 16 applicants that meet minimum qualifications. The city council will review those 16 applications and then work with the recruiters to determine who will be brought in for the first round of interviews and schedule those interviews.”
The 32 applicants were interviewed by answering questions online while being recorded. The 16 applicants that meet the minimum qualifications were then presented to the Beloit City Council.
Candidates will give presentations to the city council during the interviews that will happen in the future, according to Patty Heminover, Director of the Baker Tilly executive search firm.
Lock said a second round of interviews may take place in the future.
“We are still in the preliminary screening process and we do not yet have finalists for the position,” Lock said.
The applications were submitted through the job listing posted by Baker Tilly. The posted salary ranged from $170,000—$185,000 a year.
Lori Curtis Luther, the previous Beloit city manager, was paid a salary of $184,188.13 after her last evaluation.
The 16 applicants met the minimum requirement of at least achieving a bachelor’s degree in public administration, public policy, planning or related field and minimum of seven or more years of progressive management experience in a similarly complex community
The city plans to have a city manager in place by January or February, according to Heminover.
While the hiring process is going on Elizabeth Krueger is acting interim city manager. Krueger is also the current city attorney and deputy city manager.