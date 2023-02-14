Beloit City Councilors, Markese Terrell, Clinton Anderson, Vice President Nancy Forbeck, President Regina Dunkin and Sherry Blakeley, approved the ARPA funding application process on Monday at the Beloit Public Library.
BELOIT - The Beloit City Council and city department heads finalized application documents for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) programs during a workshop held Monday at the Beloit Public Library.
“We will meet again on April 10 to view each applicant’s presentations,” said Elizabeth Krueger, interim city manager. “This was the last workshop to determine how we will accept applications for the ARPA funding.”
Applications will become available on March 7 and will all need to be turned in by March 28. Non-profit organizations can apply for ARPA funds.
“Applications will be available online or can be filled out physically,” Krueger said. “We will make paper copies available for applicants as well.”
A press release is scheduled to be released at a later date on where people can pick up applications and directions on how to fill them out online.
The city created a section on its website that includes all information for each application type as well as links to public information meetings.
The public information meetings will be held every Tuesday on Zoom and when potential applicants can ask questions about the application process. The meetings will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. each Tuesday. One physical meeting will take place at the Beloit Public Library from 6 - 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.
The city council and staff previously met on Jan. 9 to discuss how the applications would be accepted and to establish the rules of the applicants.
The total ARPA funding allocated to Beloit was $15.2 million.
The city council decided in October that $6.9 million of the total funds would be allocated to six specific programs and will be open for applications. The six programs are transitional living facilities, homeless liaison positions, public services, homeless prevention and response, non-profit building and facility improvement, youth programs and park improvements.
The remaining $8.3 million was allocated for a new ambulance, city hall improvements, a lift station, lead service line replacements and other city improvements.
In October, it was decided that the programs would be allocated the following amounts:
Transitional Living Facilities: $2 million
Homeless liaison positions: $350,000
Public services (homeless prevention and response): $950,000
Non-profit Building and facility improvements: $800,000
Youth program: $250,000
Park improvement: $2,550,000
It is expected for application to be available for organization to apply for each grant on Feb. 28 and will be due to be turned in on March 28.
The performance period for applicants is recommended to take place from June 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026 with a note that an extension may be granted through Dec. 31, 2026 if needed.
All park improvements performance will be obligated to be complete by Dec. 31, 2024.
Matt Amundson, Director of Parks & Recreation, will be hosting an ARPA presentation on different park projects that the public can vote on that the city will prioritize. This meeting will take place on Feb. 27 at Merrill Elementary School. The event will begin at 6:30 and take place at 1635 Nelson Ave.
The city staff recommended that construction for a transitional living facility begin by 2023 and be completed by June 20, 2026 for any applicants interested in the program.
The homeless liaison has enough funding for two positions within the program. Each recipient would receive $175,000 to fund the salary of the liaison over three years with the city.
“The city council will ultimately determine and choose the applicants who will receive the ARPA funding,” Krueger said.