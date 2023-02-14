City Council ARPA
Beloit City Councilors, Markese Terrell, Clinton Anderson, Vice President Nancy Forbeck, President Regina Dunkin and Sherry Blakeley, approved the ARPA funding application process on Monday at the Beloit Public Library. 

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - The Beloit City Council and city department heads finalized application documents for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) programs during a workshop held Monday at the Beloit Public Library.

“We will meet again on April 10 to view each applicant’s presentations,” said Elizabeth Krueger, interim city manager. “This was the last workshop to determine how we will accept applications for the ARPA funding.”

