BELOIT—The Beloit City Council voted unanimously on Monday to again extend public guidelines intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
The resolution calls for multiple health precautions, including wearing of face coverings indoors, limiting public gatherings at city properties to 25 people or fewer and asking residents to adhere to physical distancing of 6 feet apart in any public space.
"The Beloit City Council remains concerned about the health and well-being of our community. These minimum safety requirements help us all stay safe while our businesses reopen," Council President Regina Dunkin said in a statement. "We are grateful for everyone who has been taking care of their neighbors by wearing a mask and maintaining their social distancing; these actions will help us save lives."
The council plans to again review the resolution in September.