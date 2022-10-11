ARPA
Beloit City Council meet at the Beloit Public Library and approved the ARPA funding plan that determined how much of it will be available for various programs.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- After five meetings and three drafts, the Beloit City Council came to a consensus on how to allocate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

On Monday, all city council members unanimously agreed on the third draft of the proposed ARPA funding plan.

