BELOIT- After five meetings and three drafts, the Beloit City Council came to a consensus on how to allocate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
On Monday, all city council members unanimously agreed on the third draft of the proposed ARPA funding plan.
In 2021 the federal government awarded the City of Beloit $15.2 million in ARPA funds. The grant was awarded to help the community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beloit received a $7.6 million allocation in July 2021 and another $7.6 million allocation in 2022.
According to the federal guidelines the ARPA funds must be obligated by Dec. 21, 2024 and the funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
There were four key elements changed in the final draft of the plan. One of the changes was that the city will employ a limited term employee for four years.
“The employee will oversee the allocations of funds to go to the chosen organization and programs,” said Elizabeth Krueger, Interim City Manager.
The limited term employee position would be funded with $200,000 in ARPA funds and $100,000 in TIF AH funding.
Another new program added to the third draft was a new fund called Building/Facilities Upgrades for Non-Profit Agencies.
On Sept. 26 during the last ARPA funding workshop, a proposal to provide funds to non-profit groups was voiced.
“After our last workshop we looked into providing funds for non-profit organizations like the Beloit Historical Society through renovations and needed upgrades,” Krueger said.
$800,000 of ARPA funding was proposed to go to this new program and will be open to all non-profits to apply once it is available.
In order to fund the two new programs, ARPA funding was taken away from the sewer lift station at Eagles Ridge and replaced mostly with TIF AH funding.
The lift station will still have the same amount of funds going towards, but will now be split between ARPA funding and TIF AH funding. $400,000 of ARPA funds and $1 million of TIF AH funding will go towards the lift station.
In order to relocate the TIF AH funding to the lift station and the limited term employee, the LIHTC program will receive $1,100,000 less than originally planned with a total of $5,978,222 in TIF AH funding now going towards the program.
The final distribution of ARPA funds include:
$499,500 was allocated by the City Council already in 2022.
$3,300,000 will be allocated to homeless/transitional programs including facilities and services.
$400,00 will be used towards the lift station at Eagles Ridge.
$250,000 will be used for non-profit youth programing
$300,00 will be used towards the Splash Pads and enhancements..
$56,000 is going to be available for the Beloit Police Department’s tactical operations.
$4.3 million will go towards lead service line replacements.
$800,00 will go towards building/facilities upgrades for non-profit agencies.
$4.,450,000 will go towards infrastructure
$644,500 will be allocated to cyber security
$200,00 will fund the salary of the limited term employee.
“The city council still needs to determine how programs can apply for the ARPA funding and what specific organizations will receive the funds,” Krueger said.