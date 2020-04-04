BELOIT CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES
Four seats are up for election on the Beloit City Council. Incumbents Regina Dunkin, Kevin Leavy and Mark Preuschl will face challengers Brittany Keyes, Paul Martin and Markese Terrell. The candidates receiving the top four vote totals will win a seat at the council table. The council term is two years.
Regina Dunkin
Age: 54
Career: Community Relations Coordinator Beloit Health System
Education: Beloit College, Blackhawk Tech and Fred Pryor seminars
Former elected office: I was elected to the Beloit School Board from 2000-2006 and Beloit City Council in 2016, currently serving as President (being the first Female African American President).
Campaign priorities: Promoting employment opportunities; economic development and public safety.
Community service: I initiated the first Children’s Program for the Beloit Survivor Center, Community Action’s Fresh Start Program, School District of Beloit Eclipse Charter School, and fundraising and construction of Merrill Community Center.
Do you support the city providing land to developers at prices like $1/acre? I support that if it makes sense for the community. We provide assistance to companies through tax increment financing and other mechanisms.
Do you believe downtown parking is an issue that should be revisited to find possible solutions? It is an issue. It’s tight downtown. It looks like there is an issue by we have to wait and see how it goes as the stadium is developed and the downtown housing developments are built.
How should the city approach boundary agreement negotiations with the Town of Turtle? I think that we have to approach it with an open mind to do what is best for both communities.
How can the city work to attract retail development to Beloit? I hear this all the time. The lack of affordable housing and shopping are two big issues we have. The council has directed Economic Development Director Andrew Janke to pursue retail options. There’s also a private effort to market Beloit.
What ways should the city work to expand affordable housing options? We can only do so much has a city. We have to do as much as we can with the money that we have as a city, including working through the Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Areas (NRSA) plan. The City of Beloit has a partnership with ACTS Housing which has a program that helps low-income families become home owners, and this will positively impact our entire community.
Do you feel the city is safer today than it was in 2014 when eight homicides were reported? I feel Beloit is safer today, definitely.
Are there race relation issues in Beloit? Yes, I think that Beloit has them like anywhere else. As a community, we can improve by being more inclusive of others and by having open and honest communication to address this issue.
Brittany Keyes
Age: 33
Career: Physical therapist at Beloit Health System since 2015; an athletic trainer for 12 years
Education: Bachelors of Science in Athletic Training and a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Iowa.
Campaign priorities: I’d like to see us continuing our economic growth; working to improve transportation in the city and doing all we can to protect the environment.
Community service: I am the founder of Beloit Plogging. It started in November of 2018 and so far we’ve picked up 350 bags of trash or garbage and it’s an exciting way to make the community better. Serves on the Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee (ALBCC); NAACP Beloit branch education committee member; member of the Beloit Rotary Club and part of the Wisconsin Health Professionals for Climate Action Task Force.
Do you support the city providing land to developers at prices like $1/acre? I think we should be offering that to small business owners to help develop small business initiatives. As far as a price point, I’d like to see consistency.
Do you believe downtown parking is an issue that should be revisited to find possible solutions? Absolutely. I’d like to look into a partnership for a park-and-ride situation, with increased transportation options.
How should the How should the city approach boundary agreement negotiations with the Town of Turtle? We need to sit down with town leaders and try to find a workable agreement for everyone. The unfortunate thing is that people we could be hurting are individuals stuck in limbo with water and sewer issues if they aren’t able to connect to city lines. This comes down to access to safe drinking water.
How can the city work to attract retail development to Beloit? Beloit needs more affordable grocery store options to address food insecurity across the city. The city should partner with a third-party recruiter to make in roads or communication more directly with potential businesses looking to come to Beloit.
What ways should the city work to expand affordable housing options? This should be a major priority for the city. Access to affordable housing and transportation are two of the biggest issues right now. We need to look at different options for collaboration with the county and opportunities with the state to meet these needs.
Do you feel the city is safer today than it was in 2014 when eight homicides were reported? Yes, but I do feel we have issues where violence is a problem and that is a big concern. This is part of a complex problem that’s not just specific to Beloit.
Are there race relation issues in Beloit? Unfortunately, recent studies have shown that Wisconsin sits at/near the top of charts when it comes to racial inequity. Whether it is incarceration rates, home ownership, employment and wage gaps, graduation rates, and/or childhood poverty, Wisconsin is a leader in all categories. These statistics reflect our deep and painful history with systemic racism as a society, and Beloit is not exempt. Equity needs to be a priority for leaders at every level. There are many brilliant, hard working people who have been working toward this goal for years
Kevin Leavy
Age: 57
Career: Food Service Director at Aramark Corporation.
Education: Associate Degree in general business management from Madison Business College
Former elected office: Beloit Board of Education
Campaign priorities: Addressing the homeless population, making sure the city’s workforce represents the city. Pursue ways to have a job-ready workforce for new and existing businesses.
Community service: Rock County Board of Supervisors, Former Chairperson of Blackhawk Technical College Board, Deacon at Emmanuel Baptist Church
Experience relevant to the council: Beloit City Council, Board of Supervisors
Do you support the city providing land to developers at prices like $1/acre? I would support if if there’s going to be a huge impact on the city and we’ve been successful with that. The city is holding these companies accountable in terms of job figures and that they are adhering to those promises. I am happy with the results they are doing it with businesses that are going to have a major impact on the city.
Do you believe downtown parking is an issue that should be revisited to find possible solutions?I think it’ going to be an ongoing issue that we need to revisit as we have new development downtown. i think we should always look at that. One thing i like about the stadium is that there’s not too much parking downtown to have foot traffic and business impact than just driving to a stadium.
How should the How should the city approach boundary agreement negotiations with the Town of Turtle? I would say that because it’s a complicated issue. In my opinion, if we are growing the region, we have to find ways to work together. Because if i live in another state and I hear of beloit or have a job opportunity, you don’t see those borders.
How can the city work to attract retail development to Beloit? I think we have to look at areas where retail would be successful in the city. We have to look at location is for a retail store or grocery store.
What ways should the city work to expand affordable housing options? I think that’s something that is going to stay on the table. Affordable housing that would help fight homelessness. We need to continue to work with all our partner agencies to make sure the housing we have is affordable and help people to get people off the streets and into homes.
Do you feel the city is safer today than it was in 2014 when eight homicides were reported? I think beloit is a safer city today. I really do. I think crime is going down and I think the community engagement from the police department has helped.
Are there race relation issues in Beloit? If we are honest with ourselves I believe there is race relation issues in the city of Beloit, I would say it is not as Prevalent as other communities. I am proud of the fact that our citizens are advocates for ending this practice. We are quick to put everything on the table and discuss the matter. It will not be fixed overnight, we are addressing them.
Paul Martin
Age: 55
Career: Lieutenant for 29 years in the Beloit Fire Department (retired)
Education: Beloit Memorial (1982), Blackhawk Technical College, United States Air Force veteran
Campaign priorities: Equal fiscal responsibility/economic development; public safety/community awareness
Community service: Beloit Fire Department peer support member; appointment review board committee member; board member of the Beloit Citywide Softball League
Do you support the city providing land to developers at prices like $1/acre? I don’t support that—i understand the reason for doing it but when you are dealing with businesses that have the capital, is it necessary you have to give the land? Getting the businesses in and bringing in the jobs and what is the city getting in return?
Do you believe downtown parking is an issue that should be revisited to find possible solutions? I think downtown parking is an issue. We have to consider the accessibility of our residents. It’s something we need to look at.
How should the How should the city approach boundary agreement negotiations with the Town of Turtle? Any other entity that you want to approach with respect, an ideal solution that would benefit the whole. I would Present it as a way that’s a benefit and still respects their integrity and their leadership and you get a better result.
How can the city work to attract retail development to Beloit? You’ve heard the talk about shopping in Beloit first. You have to step out and do what you say. We should be looking at the city as a whole and not what’s near the interstate. You have the whole west side that could be developed. There’s potential over there.
What ways should the city work to expand affordable housing options? I think developers and property owners should use the housing stock that’s already available and try to promote home ownership and reduce the number of rental properties in the city.
Do you feel the city is safer today than it was in 2014 when eight homicides were reported? I believe it is safer today. It takes the community as a whole. That comes back to building trust as a city and a lot of individuals do not understand what the police actually do and what they provide.
Are there race relation issues in Beloit? I’d have to say yes, but to what extent, that comes down to each individual’s extent of it and their experiences. I don’t think we are having the tough conversations. I think it’s trying to be addressed. I think we tip-toe around the meat of the issue because I know that when you talk about race relations you get people feeling uncomfortable. You start having people butting heads and they feel threatened from what one group is asserting to another.
Mark Preuschl
Age: 64
Career: merchandising for T&G Retail Services, 21.5 years at Beloit Corporation
Education: Beloit Memorial (1973); UW-Whitewater, Blackhawk Technical College, Rock Valley College
Former elected office: None prior to council in 2016
Campaign priorities: Seeing where we are going with economic development; finalizing the Beloit Snappers stadium plan; find new ways to build on the success of ACTS Housing and develop affordable housing for everyone and closing the Gateway Business Park tax increment financing district.
Community service: Visit Beloit board, Beloit Public Library Board, Beloit Plan Commission Council representative; Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra Board member
Do you support the city providing land to developers at prices like $1/acre? It depends on the land. I would support it if the development makes sense for the community and the return on investment.
Do you believe downtown parking is an issue that should be revisited to find possible solutions? I don’t think parking downtown is a big problem as people make it out to be. I say that having worked downtown. We have problems with perceptions and problems with people. It’s a good problem to have.
How should the How should the city approach boundary agreement negotiations with the Town of Turtle? I think we should find a win-win situation beloit is better together. I have a new appreciation for what (Former City Manager Larry Arft) had to do to get those agreements. The city needed a way to get Inman Parkway. Now we have a new agreement that’s a little more solid. We have to figure out how to bring infrastructure out there. We have to go through this process because of the past history.
How can the city work to attract retail development to Beloit? The I90 interchange and I-43 will allow for new development and will be a big opportunity for the city. There will be opportunities that just plain don’t exist now
What ways should the city work to expand affordable housing options? I think we have to work with ACTS Housing. That’s the new ingredient in the equation. We have old housing getting sold to landlords to flip for renting that were not sold to homeowners because people couldn’t afford them.
Do you feel the city is safer today than it was in 2014 when eight homicides were reported? Definitely. Our police force is now fully-staffed and it was never fully-staffed. It goes back a long, long way. One of things we did was to push changing guidelines for hiring police and fire.
Are there race relation issues in Beloit? I don’t know. It appears like there is talk like that. Maybe there is, but we have a long history of segregated housing and transit system. I don’t personally see it, but I hear about it in the school system and I don’t understand the dynamic there. I think it comes out of segregated housing and the history of that.
Markese Terrell
Age: 30
Career: Forklift operator at Frito Lay for the last nine years
Education: Beloit Memorial (2008), attended University of Whitewater
Campaign priorities: Improving transit options for Beloit by expanding transit to the Gateway Business Park. I want to help people get access to good jobs in the Gateway. Youth engagement is also really important to me. I have been able to reach at-risk youth.
Community service: Founder of ROJAS Boxing Gym; Merrill Elementary School after school program volunteer; building relationships with youth in the Merrill and Hackett neighborhoods.
Do you support the city providing land to developers at prices like $1/acre? As long as it brings in high paying jobs and high paying middle class jobs we would like to welcome in businesses that can lift people to the middle class or upper middle class.
Do you believe downtown parking is an issue that should be revisited to find possible solutions? Specifically for the Snappers stadium, i think it will be an issue. once that comes, it could cause some congestion.
How should the How should the city approach boundary agreement negotiations with the Town of Turtle? t’s more of an inclusion thing. We want them to be more involved in the city of beloit and we don’t want to exclude them for being township residents. If you are good neighbors, everyone wins.
How can the city work to attract retail development to Beloit? The cost of living needs to go down. The high rent and property taxes going up and homeowners are struggling and keeping houses renovated. Retailers look at disposable income and population. By lowering the cost of living, people are going to have more disposable income to spend.
What ways should the city work to expand affordable housing options? I think affordable apartment complexes should be built in the city and I think there needs to be a program to help lower the cost of rent. We want to get more people from renting to home ownership.
Do you feel the city is safer today than it was in 2014 when eight homicides were reported? I believe the city is safer but I believe there needs to be more activism and people involved in the community. There needs to be more programs for underprivileged youth.
Are there race relation issues in Beloit? I believe that race relations are improving. People are not judging me, they’re judging me on my actions and the things that I have done. It’s gotten me to where I am now. That’s why I want to inspire young people.
