Shore Drive project
The Beloit City Council approved a reconstruction project near the intersection of Shore Drive and Maple Avenue on Monday. The project will include a pedestrian island and other pedestrian safety features.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Reconstruction at Maple Avenue and Shore Drive was approved by the Beloit City Council, on Monday.

“The current road is in poor condition. Both the pavement and the storm water drainage are in need of replacement to maintain this infrastructure,” explained, Bill Frisbee, Beloit Public Works Director. “Additionally, the Shore Drive/Maple Avenue pedestrian crossing area is dangerous to pedestrians due to the poor line of sight on Maple Avenue.”

