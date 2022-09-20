The Beloit City Council approved a reconstruction project near the intersection of Shore Drive and Maple Avenue on Monday. The project will include a pedestrian island and other pedestrian safety features.
BELOIT—Reconstruction at Maple Avenue and Shore Drive was approved by the Beloit City Council, on Monday.
“The current road is in poor condition. Both the pavement and the storm water drainage are in need of replacement to maintain this infrastructure,” explained, Bill Frisbee, Beloit Public Works Director. “Additionally, the Shore Drive/Maple Avenue pedestrian crossing area is dangerous to pedestrians due to the poor line of sight on Maple Avenue.”
The plan for the reconstruction will include a pedestrian island and rectangular rapid flashing beacon system at the multi-use path trail crossing of Maple Avenue and Shore Drive. As stated by Frisbee the pavement and storm drains will be replaced.
The area is near the School District of Beloit Kolak Education Center and Beloit Memorial High School.
“Construction should begin in mid-October and be substantially completed by Nov.18, 2022,” Frisbee said. “A pre-construction meeting will be scheduled with Rock Road in the near future as we execute the contracts.”
Rock Road Company was approved to be the general contractor for the construction of the project on Monday. The total project will cost $287,295,75. The costs for construction is estimated at $249,822.39 with $37,473,36 budgeted for change orders that may arise during the project.
Rock Road Company’s bid for the project was 3% lower that the only other competitor in the bid process. Rock Road Company is based in Janesville.
The estimated project cost was foreseen by the city council and was included within the 2022 Construction in Progress (CIP) funding. The project was first proposed and approved during the 2022 CIP meeting.
The City of Beloit is hoping that the storm water infrastructure would improve drainage in the area. While also encouraging use of the bike trial with the new improvements that will be made.
“In addition to providing a resurfaced road and improved storm water drainage, this will create a safer route for pedestrians and bicyclists,” Frisbee said. “The project includes a pedestrian island and a rectangular rapid flashing beacon system at the multi-use trail crossing Maple Avenue.”
In September of 2021, The Rock Road Company was approved to repave several streets including Cleveland Avenue, Harvey Street and Merrill Street. This included sidewalk reconstruction at Farwell Street, Yates Avenue and a few others.
In the same project Rock Road Company was able to do the project for less than projected by The City of Beloit.