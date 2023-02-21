Beloit_City_Hall_Stock

Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT- A multi-use path along East Ridge Road and Lee Lane and resurfacing on Cranston Road was approved for 2024 by the Beloit City Council on Monday.

“Both projects are headed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,” said Bill Frisbee, Beloit Public Works Director. “The state will be responsible for 80% of the construction cost and the city will be responsible for the remaining 20%. The construction will be designed 100% locally.”

