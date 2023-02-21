BELOIT- A multi-use path along East Ridge Road and Lee Lane and resurfacing on Cranston Road was approved for 2024 by the Beloit City Council on Monday.
“Both projects are headed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,” said Bill Frisbee, Beloit Public Works Director. “The state will be responsible for 80% of the construction cost and the city will be responsible for the remaining 20%. The construction will be designed 100% locally.”
The local funding has all been planned in the 2023 budget, according to the staff report.
A multi-use path that would run between East Ridge Road and Lee Lane would provide an off-road path for cyclists and pedestrians. The project will connect two existing multi-use off-road recreational paths along Milwaukee Road and Cranston Road.
“It will begin on East Ridge Road and connect from Cranston to the intersection of Milwaukee Road and Lee Lane,” Frisbee said. “Construction for this will begin in 2024.”
The city will be responsible for an estimated $63,918 of the total $260,790 cost of the multi-use path project.
“I just wanted to say that the approval of this project will make it safer for our residents,” said City Council President Regina Dunkin.
Other councilors agreed on the importance of connecting the existing paths.
“I think this is wonderful, I am thrilled that we will have this for our cyclists and walkers,” said council Vice President Nancy Forbeck.
The second traffic related project that was approved Monday was a project to resurface Cranston Road between Prairie Avenue and Collingswood Drive.
The project will include a feasibility study to repave the intersection to include a two-lane cross section with two turn lanes.
“Part of the study is done already and it found that the road will function properly with either the current section or for a two-lane cross section with two turn lanes. No decision has been made yet,” Frisbee said.
One of the initial concerns for the current state of Cranston Road is that the existing asphalt surface has deteriorated and is in need of replacement. The project would also address connecting the existing sidewalks and multi-use paths throughout the corridor.
The total cost of the project would be $1,697,232 and Beloit is responsible for $608,158 of the project cost.
“Approving this project helps prevent more accidents and repairs the pavement,” Dunkin explained.