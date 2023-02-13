Bluff and St. Lawrence
The intersection of Bluff Street and St. Lawrence Avenue soon will become a four-way stop intersection. Currently, traffic on St. Lawrence must stop at the intersection, but traffic on Bluff does not stop.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- A four-way stop intersection at Bluff Street and St. Lawrence Avenue, and a crosswalk near Todd School recently were approved by the Beloit City Council.

Following a citizen's complaint to the engineering department, a traffic study was conducted at Bluff Street and St. Lawrence Avenue.

