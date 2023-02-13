The intersection of Bluff Street and St. Lawrence Avenue soon will become a four-way stop intersection. Currently, traffic on St. Lawrence must stop at the intersection, but traffic on Bluff does not stop.
BELOIT- A four-way stop intersection at Bluff Street and St. Lawrence Avenue, and a crosswalk near Todd School recently were approved by the Beloit City Council.
Following a citizen's complaint to the engineering department, a traffic study was conducted at Bluff Street and St. Lawrence Avenue.
Chelsea Windmoeller-Schmit requested stop signs be installed at the intersections due to accidents caused by the misconception that vehicles on Bluff Street have a stop sign.
Currently there are stop signs for traffic on St. Lawrence Avenue, but not on Bluff Street. Windmoeller-Schmit believes drivers on St. Lawrence Avenue mistakedly believe vehicles on Bluff Street have a stop sign, so the drivers on St. Lawrence pull into the intersection after they stop at the stop sign and sometimes they are hit by vehicles traveling on Bluff Street.
Initially, engineering staff didn’t believe traffic volumes were high enough to warrant a four-way stop at the intersection. Due to a significant accident history, a traffic study was conducted.
The traffic study confirmed that due to the number of accidents, a four-way stop was warranted at the intersection.
In 2017 there were five accidents and in 2018 there were six accidents at the intersection, with an average of five accidents a year, according to the traffic study.
The Traffic Review Committee (TRC) voted unanimously to recommend approving the four-way stop at the intersection of Bluff Street and St. Lawrence Avenue.
Former city councilor, Brittany Keyes, wrote an email to the city emphasizing the importance to maintain crosswalks and perform audits on high traffic areas, especially around schools.
“Adding the four-way stop will help prevent more accidents on the roads,” said Regina Dunkin, Beloit City Council President.
The second traffic change recently approved was the decision to install a crosswalk on White Avenue at LaSalle Street.
The community requested this change in an attempt to provide a safer condition for pedestrians crossing White Avenue near Todd School.
Ultimately it was decided to have a crosswalk with signage and stripes at White Avenue at LaSalle Street.
The final decision is different from the original recommendation of having the crosswalk connect to Milwaukee Road and now will connect to LaSalle Street.
“I just wanted to remind the public that this is a slight change to what was requested,” said Nancy Forbeck, Beloit Council Vice President. “The reason it was changed is because of a recommendation from our staff who really understand traffic issues. It has just been moved west down a block, so there are better sight-lines for drivers.”
The other city council members agreed that this is an important implementation to make the pedestrians in the community feel safer.
“This is another step in the right direction for the safety of our community,” council member Sherry Blakeley said.