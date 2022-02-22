BELOIT—There are two upcoming candidate forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Beloit and the NAACP Beloit Branch #3251. The Beloit City Council candidate forum will be on March 8, and the School District of Beloit Board of Education candidate forum will be held on March 10.
The forums will be virtual through Zoom. Both are scheduled for 6:30—8:30 p.m., according to information from Chair of Voter Services Patricia Zody. Sheri Pounds, who represents the NAACP, serves on the candidate forum committee with Zody.
“We are very excited about hosting these candidate forums,” Zody said.
The questions will be developed by the candidate forum committee. We reach out to members and ask for questions. The questions will be looked through and the committee will select appropriate ones for each forum.
The questions will not be given to candidates until the evening of the forum.
At the end, the moderator will ask questions submitted by the public. They must be submitted by 3 p.m. on the day of the forum. Members of the public can email questions to patzody@gmail.com.
The opening remarks will be made by Susan Adams, president of the League of Women Voters of Beloit, and Steve Benton, interim president of the NAACP Beloit Branch 3251#.
Ron Watson of Beloit College will be moderating the event.
Zody encourages everyone to get informed and vote.
Five candidates are running for four positions on the Beloit City Council. Candidates are incumbents Regina Dunkin and Kevin Leavy and newcomers. Kevin Day, Regenia Stevens and Markese Terrell.
Eight candidates are running for four seats on the School District of Beloit Board of Education. They are current board members Megan Miller and Gregg Schneider, and new comers J’Juan Winfield, Brian Anderson, Torie Champeny, Kathy Larson, Ryan McKillips and Christine Raleigh.