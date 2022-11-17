Beloit city buildings to be closed on Thanksgiving Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 17, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - Residents are reminded that some city buildings will be closed and some city services will be changed next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.City Hall will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 due to the holiday.The Beloit Public Library will close early at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 and it will not be open on Nov. 24. The library will reopen on Nov. 25 and will operate on a holiday schedule.The Beloit Transit will not operate on Nov. 24. It will operate on a holiday scheduled on Nov. 25.Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for those who have collections normally on Thursday. The Recycling Drop-off Center will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 26. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beloit City Hall Beloit Public Library Beloit Transit Garbage Pick Up Recycling Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Secretary of State race between Doug La Follette and Amy Loudenbeck still too close to call Beloit school board changes GPA eligibility for student athletes Names of fatal crash victims released Evansville man killed in two-vehicle crash Respiratory illness on the rise in Rock County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime