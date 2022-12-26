Lahoma and Sherrick Anderson stand near tables filled with toys that were given out to families on Christmas Day at Higher Ground Christian Center in Beloit. Sherrick Anderson is pastor of the church and he and his wife, Lahoma helped organize the event when toys and hot meals were given out to those who visited the center or called for a delivery.
Sharyn Pann and Judelle Murphy finish up breakfast on Christmas morning at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beloit. Murphy and Pann are volunteers at the church. This was the first year the church hosted a Christmas Day breakfast.
Lahoma and Sherrick Anderson stand near tables filled with toys that were given out to families on Christmas Day at Higher Ground Christian Center in Beloit. Sherrick Anderson is pastor of the church and he and his wife, Lahoma helped organize the event when toys and hot meals were given out to those who visited the center or called for a delivery.
Sharyn Pann and Judelle Murphy finish up breakfast on Christmas morning at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beloit. Murphy and Pann are volunteers at the church. This was the first year the church hosted a Christmas Day breakfast.
BELOIT—Kitchens were busy at two Beloit churches as volunteers turnout to cook and even deliver meals on Christmas Day.
At St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 16 volunteers helped serve a Christmas morning breakfast to church members and anyone else who wanted a hot meal to start off their day.
“We didn’t know how many we would get because this is the first time we’ve done this,” said St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Pastor Lucy Wynard. “We could get 20 or it may be 200.”
The church is no stranger to hosting free meals. Each Wednesday, the church hosts a a noon meal to anyone who arrives at the church at 617 St. Lawrence Ave.
“People call it a soup lunch, but really it’s a good old fashioned church potluck,” Wynard said.
The church won’t have a meal served this Wednesday, but the meal will return on Jan. 4.
Sharyn Pann and Judelle Murphy were enjoying some sausage and pancakes at the church. Murphy and her husband volunteered to gather the food for the breakfast, while Pann helps run Lydia’s Closet at the church, which provides clothing for 25 cents per item. Funds from the sale of the donated clothing items go back to the church.
She said in 11 years, Lydia’s Closet has collected about $2,900 for the church.
Across town, Higher Ground Christian Center at 3160 Park Ave., was dishing up turkey, ham, stuffing and more for anyone who wanted a hot meal on Christmas Day.
The meals were served in a drive-through fashion where people could drive up to the church door and volunteers would run the meals out to the vehicles. Also, people could request meals be delivered to their homes, which turned out to be a popular alternative on the cold Christmas afternoon.
“We’ve had more deliveries that we’ve ever had,” Lahoma Anderson said.
By 1 p.m., volunteers had already delivered meals to 100 homes in the area, she said.
Nichole Rumage, her husband, Bradley, and their sons, Maximos and Mason, were busy delivering meals on Christmas Day as volunteers for Higher Ground.
“We’ve been going out since noon,” Nichole Rumage said.
Mona Jordan, who was volunteering in the kitchen, said she estimated about 275 meals were prepared for pickup and delivery.
Meals were not the only thing given away on Christmas Day at Higher Ground Christian Center. Families with children received toys and other gift items that the center had collected. And gift cards for meals also were given away. All of the free offerings were made possible thanks to businesses and sponsors who helped make the event possible.
Also, the 27 volunteers who helped out on Christmas Day made everything run smoothly, Lahoma Anderson said.