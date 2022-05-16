BELOT _ After more than two years of providing to-go soup lunches every Wednesday, St. Paul Lutheran Church will reopen to indoor dining starting May 25.
Located at 617 St. Lawrence Ave., the church was providing lunch to between 100 and 150 guests weekly for more than 13 years. But when the COVID-19 pandemic made it necessary to cease indoor dining, the savvy church congregation vowed to continue with pick-up service.
“When we closed down the dining room in mid-March, 2020, we switched over to carry-out,” said Judelle Murphy, who along with her husband, Ray, coordinates the food service including purchasing food and cooking the soup. “I said ‘hey, we can do this for a couple of weeks.’ It’s been 108 weeks, and we’re still doing it.”
But, all that will change when St. Paul re-opens its kitchen and dining area. The original menu when the program was launched in October 2009 included a soup and sandwich lunch with sides. In that first year, St. Paul served more than 3,000 lunches. But when it became too expensive to purchase sandwich materials, director Jan Knutson said they transitioned over to a potluck buffet with the soup accompanied by salads, casseroles, desserts and more generously provided by the congregation.
“We anticipate that we will lose some guests and gain others,” Knutson added. “Right now, some of our guests take several soup and side lunches. We don’t limit how much they take. One woman takes seven lunches to Scoville Hall for the seniors.”
Operating on grants from their synod and the generosity of church members and community partners, St. Paul’s soup luncheon has expanded far beyond food. Knutson said one grant funded a survey that pinpointed the community’s most vital needs.
“We discovered that residents needed shelter, clothing and other supportive services,” she continued. “When grandparents began bringing their grandchildren, we started an early literacy program, gathering age-appropriate books. Rochelle Elliott from the Beloit School District comes to read to them and demonstrates to parents what more they can do to stimulate a love of reading. The Stateline Community Foundation also allows us to come in and take books for kids.”
Knutson added that a Stateline Community Foundation grant allowed them to provide necessities such as detergent, socks, Woodman’s Food Market cards, bus tokens and gas cards. Youth2Youth teen members made blankets.
“At Christmas, we have a gift giveaway that provides two to three gifts for our guest to give,” she said.
In addition, the church teamed up with area organizations for coat, boot, shoes and other essential drives as well as opened Lydia’s Closet that offers clothing and household items all for just 25 cents each.
“We have raised more than $2,700 from Lydia’s Closet to help fund the soup lunch program,” Murphy added. “That’s a lot of quarters!”
More through the years, St. Paul’s Lutheran has partnered with the Beloit fire and police departments, government representatives and others, including Alliant Energy who come in during the lunches and talk about pertinent issues.
And the group has also partnered with Adaptive Alliance which works with young physically and mentally challenged adults who help during the in-dining lunches with setting tables and washing dishes, Knutson added.
“The survey also helped us understand our service base,” Knutson said. “The majority of our guests come from here, the near west side. But we have guests from as far away as Janesville, Delavan and Edgerton, folks who were dining with us and have relocated.”
Starting with May 25, the St. Paul Lutheran Church’s inside dining will resume with the doors opening at 11:30 a.m. for fellowship, followed by the potluck buffet from noon—1 p.m.
“Many of our regulars have not been coming during the COVID pandemic, but we hope to see them when the indoor dining resumes,” Murphy said.