BELOIT- A new center will be opening, in Beloit, on Sept. 8 providing laundry and shower services to the adult homeless population.
Stateline Works of Mercy will be located at 655 Bluff St. attached to the United Church of Beloit. The new center will fill the space that Family Promise of Greater Beloit used to call home at United Church.
The center will be open on Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m.—3:45 p.m. People can use the facility by appointment only.
“We prefer for people to call to make an appointment because it is unlikely to make an appointment and use the facility the same day,” said Karen Kavanaugh, public relations with Stateline Works of Mercy. “We will be stagnating appointments to ensure the laundry and shower services are available.”
The Stateline Community Foundation awarded a $4,500 grant from the Community Impact program to Stateline Works of Mercy, in August.
Stateline Works of Mercy falls under the Health and Human Services category of the grant program.
Through the grant and donations from the community, the organization procured two washers, two dryers for use and two bathrooms with attached showers.
When someone comes in to use the services they can wash and dry one load of laundry and use the shower.
The individual can also wash the clothes they are wearing. Stateline Works of Mercy will provide scrubs for the individual to wear if they want to wash the clothes they are wearing.
While individuals are waiting for their clothes to wash and dry, they can read books that will be on location and sit on couches and chairs.
A small library is available with more books being added through donations. There will also be two computers available for use. Staff can direct people to program websites and job applications.
Stateline Works of Mercy will provide coffee, water, granola bars and cracker snacks.
This non-profit organization came together about two years ago. Charitable status was granted by the federal government in 2021.
“A group of volunteers in the St. Dismas Jail Ministry realized that many released people were ending up on the street,” Kavanaugh recalled. “They began meeting regulators to see if something could be done to help them in some small way. It was apparent that showers & laundry were not being addressed.”
This observation inspired the group to start a facility in Beloit. The center focuses only on the adult homeless population.