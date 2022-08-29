Linnae
Buy Now

Linnae Fitzgerald stands in front of the future location of Stateline Works of Mercy. This center will provide free shower and laundry services for the homeless population.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- A new center will be opening, in Beloit, on Sept. 8 providing laundry and shower services to the adult homeless population.

Stateline Works of Mercy will be located at 655 Bluff St. attached to the United Church of Beloit. The new center will fill the space that Family Promise of Greater Beloit used to call home at United Church.

Tags

Recommended for you