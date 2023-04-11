BELOIT — Beloit families can rediscover the joy of learning together at an upcoming free community celebration at the Beloit Public Library that kicks off Wisconsin’s Remake Learning Days.
The official Wisconsin’s Remake Learning Days kick-off party in Beloit launches a festive week of over 150 free and low-cost, family-friendly events offered by nearly two dozen organizations and locations throughout south-central Wisconsin.
The Beloit event is Saturday April 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at the library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. It will feature hands-on activities for youth from nearly a dozen local organizations including visits with “Poopsie,” the official mascot of the Beloit Skycarp and Zeke, a real-life support dog from the Southern Wisconsin Canine Therapy Association.
Mari’s Burgers food truck will be on hand and there will be a free community meal provided by Dwelling Angels. There will also be activities provided by the following organizations:
Merrill Community Center — with 3D printing activities
Welty Environmental Center — explore skins and skulls
Stateline Community Foundation — find out about new programs, like The Basics
Canine Therapy of Southern Wisconsin — meet Zeke and learn about therapy dogs
The Lincoln Academy — discover programs
La Preferida and Ballet Folklorio — preview Children’s Day and more
Youth2Youth4Change — discover smart choices
The Beloit Skycarp — meet Poopsie!
Rock County Historical Society — find out about local history
PBS Wisconsin Education “Ready to Learn” — learn new ways to learn together
