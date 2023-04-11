POOPSIE

Sky Carp mascot Poopsie will be on hand for the April 22 kickoff at the Beloit Public Library, of Wisconsin’s Remake Learning Days.

 FILE PHOTO

BELOIT — Beloit families can rediscover the joy of learning together at an upcoming free community celebration at the Beloit Public Library that kicks off Wisconsin’s Remake Learning Days.

The official Wisconsin’s Remake Learning Days kick-off party in Beloit launches a festive week of over 150 free and low-cost, family-friendly events offered by nearly two dozen organizations and locations throughout south-central Wisconsin.