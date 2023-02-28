Back-to-School Bash

Beloit Cares announced an extension to the Back-to-School Bash called the Winter Bash. The first Winter Bash will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Beloit Life Center. A child is pictured playing with a prize he won at a previous Back-to-School Bash. 

 Provided by Sarah Hawthorne

BELOIT- Beloit Cares is planning its first Winter Bash, which will feature games, food and a fun day for the whole family this Saturday.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the Beloit Life Center at 2170 Murphy Woods Road.

