Beloit Cares announced an extension to the Back-to-School Bash called the Winter Bash. The first Winter Bash will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Beloit Life Center. A child is pictured playing with a prize he won at a previous Back-to-School Bash.
BELOIT- Beloit Cares is planning its first Winter Bash, which will feature games, food and a fun day for the whole family this Saturday.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the Beloit Life Center at 2170 Murphy Woods Road.
“The Winter Bash is an event for families,” said Sarah Hawthorne, Executive Director of Beloit Cares. “It’s the first year that we have hosted one and is in response to a survey that we sent out to Back-to-School Bash participants, asking what we could do to help families.”
This event will be similar to Back-to-School Bash and will offer many activities for children while providing school supplies to families in need.
“We will have an inflatable obstacle course, games, prizes, food, face painting and more all for free,” explained Hawthorne. “A limited number of basic school supplies will be given out,”
This event wouldn’t be possible without support from the community and organizations, Hawthorne said.
This event is one of many that Beloit Cares offers to give back and provide opportunities for people in the community.
Along with the Back-to-School Bash, the non-profit organization hosts toy drives, connects community members with resources and partners with Beloit Schools.