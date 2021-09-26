BELOIT—Do you want to walk or run for a good cause, or perhaps root on the cause from the comfort of your couch?
Beloit Cares will be hosting a virtual Run/Walk/Bike Beloit event with proceeds going to help school children in Beloit through the month of October, according to Beloit Cares Director Sarah Hawthorne.
“Our goal is to raise $1,000,” Hawthorne said.
Beloit Cares is a non-profit organization helping other organizations with supplies, funding and volunteers. One of the supplies Beloit Cares offers is comfort bags, which are items for kids entering foster care as well as backpacks for kids going back to school.
The funds raised from the Run Walk Bike Beloit will go to help students and families identified by school social workers. Beloit Cares often helps with bus tokens and has assisted with school supplies and clothing items.
In the past, Beloit Cares has supported the School District of Beloit. This year it has reached out to The Lincoln Academy Rock County Christian School, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School and The Richardson School to lend a hand to more youth in need.
There have already been 245 homeless or unaccompanied youth identified in the Beloit School District this year, according to School District of Beloit Homeless Liaison Robin Stuht.
People can go online and purchase a ticket for $10. Links to purchase can be found on the Beloit Cares Facebook page and Instagram or by going to https://givebutter.com/XaPOPB which is a direct link.
Hawthorne explained there are four different levels: the couch potato ticket for those who want to help but not move; a furry friend ticket for those who have a pet; and a swim ticket for those who want to take to the water as opposed to dry land.
“We are going to have prizes for the longest distance, the largest team, the first to register and the first to take a picture on social media,” Hawthorne added.
People are encouraged to tag themselves #RunWalkBikeBeloit during the event.
Beloit Cares is planning a live 5K in the spring, but heard how successful virtual events are and wanted to add it to its event lineup. Because people can participate anytime and anywhere in Beloit during the month of October, it’s flexible and fun. People can also donate additional funds after they purchase their ticket.
“If it goes well we might do it next year,” Hawthorne added. “Get out in Beloit.”