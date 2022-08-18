BELOIT—Beloit Cares wants to make going back to school fun again. So, on Saturday, Beloit Cares will host a Back-to-School Bash at Riverside Park.
The event will be held from 10 a.m.—1 p.m. at the park at 1160 Riverside Drive.
Beloit Cares will be selling backpacks full of school supplies to students in Beloit School Systems and foster care in Rock County. Each backpack will cost $5.
“Any proceeds from the backpacks help to cover the cost of the backpacks and supplies,” noted Sarah Hawthorne, director of Beloit Cares. “Last year we had money left over and are using it up this year along with other funds that we have raised.”
Beloit Cares is anticipating being able to help more students this year compared to previous years.
“Last year we had 39 (backpacks) sold due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of whether school would be in session or not,” Hawthorne said.
Backpacks can be pre-purchased at https://givebutter.com/purchaseyourbackpack. The organization is asking people to pre-purchase and register before the event to ensure they have enough supplies.
Beloit Cares will be offering various activities throughout the morning. The event will include a bouncy house, free games, free food and appearances by staff from the local emergency services.
There will be kid friendly games at the event hosted by volunteers. Children can win small prizes and trinkets from the games.
Beloit Cares received food donations from the community and their partners.
“We will have food on hand for free to all kids and their families,” Hawthorne said.
The event has been a collaboration between multiple organizations including Beloit College and Wisconsin Contigo.
“We have eight other organizations on hand to provide resources to families,” Hawthorne said. “We have gotten donations from other organizations.”
The Beloit Police Department and Beloit Fire Department will both be present at the event interacting with the community. Both departments have previously assisted with the event in the past, according to Hawthorne.
Several years ago, Beloit Cares, was inspired by another non-profit organization.
“We took the event from Love INC in Janesville,” Hawthorne said. “They had sponsored the event for many years and then with a change in leadership decided to no longer sponsor the event.”
Beloit Cares hosts events with the help of the community throughout the year.
“The Back-to-School Bash is one of many things that we do,” Hawthorne noted.
The goal for Beloit Cares is to help the community by providing resources to “realize their capacity and ability to do for themselves.”
The Beloit Moose Lodge #191 car show on Saturday will be giving all proceeds to support Beloit Cares.
Beloit Cares also recently received an Impact Grant of $5,000 from the Stateline Community Foundation.
