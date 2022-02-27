Rock County Christian School students made 15 tie blankets to be given to Beloit Cares, an organization which supports other non-profits in 2021. The blankets were to be given to children entering foster care. Beloit Cares, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been chosen as a recipient of a grant from the Stateline Community Foundation
BELOIT—Beloit Cares, Inc. has been chosen as a recipient of a grant from the Stateline Community Foundation. Funds will be used to assist children as they enter foster care in Rock County, provide supplies to DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit and help children with their basic needs in the schools of Beloit.
“It is because of this grant that we are able to help even more children this year. On behalf of the Board of Directors thank you to the Stateline Community Foundation, “ said Beloit Cares Inc. Executive Director Sarah Hawthorne.
Beloit Cares received a total of $6,000, or $2,000 for each identified area of need.
Beloit Cares is a non-profit organization helping other organizations with supplies, funding and volunteers. Beloit Cares started as a ministry of a local church. In June 2020, it became a stand-alone non-profit. Beloit Cares started partnering with local organizations that help people, with its first partnership being Caritas.
People can shop at smile.amazon.com and designate they would like a portion of proceeds to go to the charity.