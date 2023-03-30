Store
Capt LawSolace, owner of Eye of Overview, and Stella Rose-Goddess, owner of Dream Nocion, joined their businesses in one storefront offering reiki, hypnosis, candles and life-coaching at 2213 Prairie Ave., Beloit.

 Hillary Gavan/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — “You can tell the difference between when someone walks in and someone walks out.”

That’s what Stella Rose-Goddess said about what happens at the store she and her partner, Capt LawSolace, opened at {span}2213 Prairie Ave. {/span}

