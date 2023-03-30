BELOIT — “You can tell the difference between when someone walks in and someone walks out.”
That’s what Stella Rose-Goddess said about what happens at the store she and her partner, Capt LawSolace, opened at {span}2213 Prairie Ave. {/span}
LawSolace joined his hypnotherapy, reiki and life coaching services called Eye of Overview with Rose-Goddess’s business, Dream Nocion, offering candles. Together, they hope to share information on self-improvement and spirituality. The conversation, tea, and listening ears are free.
The business owners often recommend reading material from the free reference library on everything from chakras and crystals to ways to manage the mind and emotions.
“By giving yourself information, you are giving yourself more opportunities,” LawSolace said.
The couple said people often come in feeling depressed or anxious. They like to talk or take in the feng-shui filled atmosphere.
“Here is a place where people come to heal and let go of things that have been on their minds,” Rose-Goddess said.
The candles are designed to give a physical reminder to people about their goals. When not at the store, she’s offering her candles at Beloit’s indoor Winter Farmers Market.
There is a “Write it Down, Make it Happen” class about journaling, a psychic reader visiting once a month and a tapping class in the works.
Rose-Goddess grew up in South Beloit and was working as a teacher at Head Start when she felt a calling to the powers of crystals during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She began candle-making in Law-Solace’s purple-painted school bus before her move to a storefront. Each of her candles is named after an intention, such as commitment, self-love or soul-shine. They feature a combination of crystals and scents to bolster aspirations and please the senses.
LawSolace has been in Beloit since 2009, formerly working in real estate. He always had spiritual endeavors on the mind and started to formulate his ideas after a three-day silent retreat in New Mexico. Over time, he created a life system called Eye of Overview addressing the physical body, mind and spirit.
“I give people tools to overcome life situations,” LawSolace said. “It’s not happening to you, it’s happening for you.”
LawSolace has his own series of unique mobility exercises he instructs and other sage advice he shares with his 8,000 followers on TikTok. He is also a certified hypnotist and offers reiki.
The Eye of Overview Academy offers online courses helping people learn to become more relaxed, handle challenges or identify conceptions or misconceptions along their spiritual journey.
“It’s mental perspective and emotional intelligence working in tandem, learning how your mind and emotions work together and how to emotionally regulate yourself or shift perspective,” LawSolace said.
