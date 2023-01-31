Eric West and Fresh Start Team

Erick West, Resource Development Manager at Community Action, and volunteers from the Fresh Start Team picked up winter clothes donated from Visit Beloit on Jan. 6 from the Bundle Up drive.

 Photo provided by Tracy Bliss

BELOIT — Visit Beloit received 47% more winter clothing items compared to last year in the annual Bundle Up donation program.

“Last year 244 items were donated,” said Tracy Bliss, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Visit Beloit. “This year was the best community response we’ve had in 12 years based on community donations.”