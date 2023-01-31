BELOIT — Visit Beloit received 47% more winter clothing items compared to last year in the annual Bundle Up donation program.
“Last year 244 items were donated,” said Tracy Bliss, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Visit Beloit. “This year was the best community response we’ve had in 12 years based on community donations.”
Visit Beloit has been participating in the Bundle Up campaign for the past 12 years. In previous years Visit Beloit has partnered with Travel Wisconsin to accept donations for winter gear that will later go to families in need.
After learning that Travel Wisconsin would not be heading the Big Bundle Up program this year, Visit Beloit started its own campaign called Beloit Bundle Up.
Visit Beloit partnered with multiple organizations and businesses in hosting drop off boxes where people could donate winter coats, jackets, gloves, hats, snow pants, and other items.
The drop-off locations include Communication Action Inc., Youth2Youth 4 Change, Wisconsin Welcome Center, Downtown Beloit Association and Visit Beloit.
The donation drive started on Nov. 21 and went through Dec. 21.
Several blankets and stuffed animals were donated from Community Action Inc., while 50 pairs of new socks were collected and donated by Youth2Youth 4 Change.
“As so many families continue to struggle, the cost of winter clothing can be a significant expense and an expense that some cannot afford,” said Marc Perry, Executive Director of Community Action, Inc. “It’s incredibly important to equip Beloit’s children for winter weather so they can focus on their education, focus on their childhood and focus on their friends. It’s unfortunate that we have families in a situation where they can’t meet their basic needs and we are grateful for organizations like Visit Beloit whose generosity helps keep families safe and warm in the winter.”
In total 359 items were donated through the program. The total donations collected were:
26 men’s coats
86 women’s coats
35 children’s coats
67 pairs of gloves
74 hats
30 scarves
40 pairs of new socks
1 pair of boots
“The items were picked up from Visit Beloit by Community Action on Jan. 6,” Bliss said. “Community Action then had the items available to be picked up at the Merrill Community Center the week of Jan. 20 where items were offered to Community Action participants first and then opened up to public distribution.”
The Beloit Bundle Up Program will begin earlier next winter compared to this year.
“We will start the 2023 drive here in October so items can be distributed earlier next year, but until then, Community Action can be contacted for donations throughout the year,” Bliss said.