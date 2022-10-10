BELOIT—The City of Beloit is looking at about a 25% decrease in its 2022-2023 budget.
Eric Miller, Finance & Administrative Services Director, gave a thorough presentation breaking down the expected revenue and expenditures for the 2022—2023 budget.
No decisions were made at the meeting and two upcoming meetings will be held before the budget is approved. There will be a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 at City Hall. The budget is scheduled to be adopted during a meeting set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 at City Hall.
“The City’s proposed budget for all funds, including the capital improvement budget, is $111 million, which is a decrease of $38,416,008 or 25.76% from the 2022 budget,” Miller explained.
In 2022 the adopted budget totaled $149,141,606, while the unrounded proposed budget for 2023 is $110,725,598.
The General Fund budget and Enterprise Fund budgets both are proposed to increase in 2023 compared to 2022.
The proposed General Fund budget totals $36.378,132, which is an increase of $1,200,431 or 3.41% from the 2022 general fund budget. The proposed Enterprise Fund budget is to increase by 5.55% from $20,732,002 in 2022 to $21.9 million in 2023.
Two key areas did have a decrease in the proposed budget going into 2023. The Capital Funds and Special Revenue Funds were the two funds that had decreases. The Special Revenue Funds showed a decrease of 54.10%, while the Capital Improvement Budged had a decrease of 56.92%.
The Special Revenue Funds consist of Tax Increment Districts (TIDs) Grant Funds, the Library, and the Solid Waste/Recycling Fund.
A TID is a financing option that allows a municipality to fund infrastructure and other improvements through the property tax revenue on newly developed property. As the property values rise, the municipality uses the increased property taxes on that increment to fund the infrastructure improvements. The TID can close when all the project costs are paid. When a TID closes, all taxing jurisdictions—such as the city, school district, county, and technical college—can collect taxes on the full value of the development.
The large decrease came from the closing of two TIDs in 2022, according to Miller. The two TIDs that closed in 2022 were Frito Lay and The Gateway Business Park. Going forward into 2023, taxes on these districts can be collected based on the full property value.
The Gateway Business Park TID was created on Oct. 16, 2000, with a base value of $1.8 million. The value of that district has increased to $385.6 million, resulting in an increase of $383.8 million.
TID #12 included Frito-Lay in it’s district. The initial value of the TID, when created on Sept. 2, 2003, was $795,300. It is now valued at $2.2 million.
The proposed Capital Improvement Budget for 2023 is $22,507,950, while the 2022 budget totaled at $52,242,751. In 2023, the Capital Improvement Program proposed budget includes a total of $19.4 million in projects which is a 61.46% or $31,004,901 decrease from 2022, according to Miller.
This proposed budget states that the Capital Improvement Program will be funding the following:
- $15.7 million in infrastructure improvements
- $1.8 million in capital equipment
- $470,00 in economic development
- $1.3 million in building and grounds
The public will be allowed to have a voice at the upcoming public hearing starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 at City Hall.