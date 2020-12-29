BELOIT — Beloit residents were urged to get vehicles off the roadways, avoid putting snow in the street and to clear their sidewalks in light of the icy, rainy and snowy winter storm predicted to strike Tuesday afternoon.
Beloit Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Laura Williamson said crews were getting equipment ready and checking to make sure the fleet was ready for the past few days.
Workers began applying a pretreatment on streets Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service was forecasting 5 to 7 inches of snow and freezing rain Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
Once the snow hit Tuesday afternoon, crews were going to plow the main roadways to ensure people could get home from work.
“Then, once the majority of the storm has come through, we will plow in residential areas. We are expecting to do that in the early morning hours,” Williams said on Tuesday.
Road crews were expected to be busy overnight during the brunt of the storm. Residents were encouraged to drive only if necessary and to ensure their vehicles were off the streets during the storm.
“It helps the crews get the streets cleaned up so people can safely pass on the roads,” she said.
Williams noted some roadways are actually not passable if vehicles are parking on them.
Williams said residents leaving their vehicles out on the streets during snowstorms continues to be a challenge in Beloit. The code enforcement officers were to be out Tuesday so people who don’t move vehicles could risk a citation.
“We also want to remind people that within 48 hours of a snowstorm, they must clear sidewalks and not shovel the snow in the street,” Williams added.
Williams said it will take some time to get the streets cleared. There are 86 miles of main roads; 105 miles of residential roadways; and 25 miles of sidewalk and 10 miles of alleys in Beloit.
“We start working on parking lots in the early morning hours and will work through the duration of the storm,” she said.
The good news, Williams said, is that Beloit Public Works has an ample supply of salt as it’s been a mild winter so far.
Municipalities across the Stateline Area were declaring snow emergencies ahead of the winter storm as follows:
City of Beloit: The snow emergency is in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday. A map of designated for emergency parking is available at beloitwi.gov. All vehicles must be moved from streets to allow plow access.
Town of Beloit: The snow emergency is in effect until noon Wednesday
City of South Beloit: The snow emergency is in effect until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Village of Roscoe: The snow emergency is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday
City of Rockford: The snow emergency is in effect until deemed unnecessary. Odd/Even parking ordinance in effect.
Clinton: The snow emergency is in effect until noon Wednesday.
There is a 40% chance of light rain, freezing rain and snow Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the mid 30s with west winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday night will bring lows around 13 degrees with northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.
High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid 20s with lows around 14 Thursday night. There is a 30% chance of light snow after midnight Thursday.
New Years Day will bring snow in the morning and afternoon with moderate snow accumulations. Highs will be in the lower 30s. Chance of snow is 60%.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light snow through around midnight. Low temperatures will be around 17.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s and lows Saturday night will be around 12 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny with highs around 30 and lows Sunday night will be in the lower 20s.
Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.