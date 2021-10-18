BELOIT—The new Stateline Boys & Girls Club in Beloit currently under construction will be named after former Executive Director Joel Barrett who served the club in Beloit from 1964-1999. It will be called the Joel Barrett Boys & Girls Club to thank the man who gave decades of service to local children.
“It’s a salute to the past and the history of this club,” said Stateline Boys & Girls Club CEO Mark Rand. “He cared a lot about kids and put the kids first and foremost in all decisions he made here. He’s meant so much to this organization, and we want to honor his legacy.”
Barrett passed away in September 2020 in Kentucky at age 82 and was inducted into the Wisconsin Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame last month, with Rand accepting on his behalf.
Barrett took over the E.J. Dalton Beloit Club in 1964, just four years after the club had opened at 1851 Moore St. The Boys Club saw rapid growth in the Stateline Area and the South Beloit Boys Club on Dorr Road was added in 1969.
Barrett was an active member of the Boys Club Professional Association and served as national president of the group. He was a recipient of the Midwest Region’s Heart and Soul Award in 1981, the Boys Clubs of America Bronze Keystone with Service Bar and the Boys Club’s Professional Association Distinguished Service Award.
Barrett also was active in the community, serving on the Beloit Police and Fire Commission and Beloit Noon Kiwanis Club.
Son Jordan Barrett who lives in Kentucky said the news of the naming was an honor for the family
“I know he would have been thrilled with that,” he said. “He was definitely dedicated to Beloit and the club.”
Jordan Barrett said Beloit was a great place to grow up in and everyone has fond memories of the club. He hopes to visit to see the new club in the coming years.
Rand said he recalled Barrett as director when he attended the club as a kid. Later when Rand became CEO he would chat with Barrett who always kept up on club news via the newsletter. Rand would get insight from Barrett on the capital campaign and history of the club.
“He (Barrett) always had a kind word, and was always encouraging,” Rand said.
Rand said Barrett was excited about the new club and thought it would be great for kids.
Rand said progress is underway on the Stateline Boys & Girls Club facility at 202 Maple Ave., with plans to move children into the new space in January. A groundbreaking was held for the new facility on April 5.
Construction is set to be completed around the first part of December, and the goal is to be able to open for kids on Jan. 3.
The capital campaign has raised more than $5.4 million for the new club site. The campaign has $68,000 remaining to raise.
“We are extremely fortunate. The outpouring of support has been tremendous,” Rand said.
The campaign can be followed on the club’s website www.statelinebgc.org/capital-campaign for updates or to make donations. For more information, contact Rand at 608-365-8874 or mrand@statelinebgc.org.
Barrett, who lived in Kuttawa, Kentucky, passed away Sept. 15, 2020. Survivors included Ann, his wife of 61 years, one daughter, Suzanne (Robert) Pollard of Pinehurst, North Carolina, one son, Jordan Barrett of Kuttawa and two grandchildren, Claire Sullivan and Nathan Pollard.