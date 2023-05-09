Artist Tia Richardson explains some of the images in a mural, which was unveiled Tuesday at the Stateline Boys and Girls Club in Beloit. Work on the mural began in February and involved the held of club children, staff and community members.
BELOIT -- Bold colors, dinosaurs and positive messages are featured in a mural that is the result of the efforts of an artist, community members and children who frequent the Stateline Boys and Girls Club.
On Tuesday, the mural which had its planning stages start a year ago was unveiled at the Joel Barrett Stateline Boys and Girls Club at 202 Maple Ave. The mural is composed of 10 panels which were assembled on the main hallway outside the club's gymnasium.
Artist Tia Richardson of Milwaukee designed the mural with input and assistance from Boys and Girls Club children and staff.
Mark Rand, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club, said he started exchanging emails with Richardson about a year ago, talking about the idea of a community mural project. In February, paint started to be brushed on the panels, and a community paint day was held on April 5.
"We had 20 to 25 people here on the community paint day, including six Beloit police officers," Rand said. "It's amazing. It's beyond what we could have dreamed."
"When I met with Mark, I was inspired by the the staff's commitment to the project," Richardson said.
Besides images of children running and one child climbing a ladder to reach the sun, there are positive messages written in the artwork, including "I am somebody," "Rise above it," and "I will succeed."
The mural was created as a way to acknowledge the positive experiences and ideas of young people and staff at the Stateline Boys and Girls Club.
Richardson has created community murals in Milwaukee, Madison, Kenosha and Rockford.
She first came up with the design and on the community paint night, members of the public and children filled in the background of the painting in a "paint-by-numbers" fashion. It then took Richardson about three weeks to complete the finishing touches on the mural, with some help of some members of the staff and young artists.
Richardson attended the Milwaukee High School of Art as well as the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. She has completed more than 50 community art projects. In 2018 she was named Artist of the Year by the City of Milwaukee Arts Board.
The club conducted a community fundraising drive to cover Richardson's costs and costs for supplies. Rand thanked the community for helping the club meet its goal of raising $5,000 for the project.