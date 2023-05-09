Community mural
Buy Now

Artist Tia Richardson explains some of the images in a mural, which was unveiled Tuesday at the Stateline Boys and Girls Club in Beloit. Work on the mural began in February and involved the held of club children, staff and community members.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT -- Bold colors, dinosaurs and positive messages are featured in a mural that is the result of the efforts of an artist, community members and children who frequent the Stateline Boys and Girls Club.

On Tuesday, the mural which had its planning stages start a year ago was unveiled at the Joel Barrett Stateline Boys and Girls Club at 202 Maple Ave. The mural is composed of 10 panels which were assembled on the main hallway outside the club's gymnasium.

Tags

Recommended for you