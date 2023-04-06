Martin Reza

Martin Reza, left, is shown with his cycling friend, Caleb Dietrich. Reza has been training all year for a 340-mile fundraising ride to benefit Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School in June. 

 Photo provided

BELOIT — Martin Reza, 37, is preparing to ride more than 340 miles in 24 hours, his longest ride yet to benefit Our Lady of the Catholic Assumption (OLA) School.

Reza plans to begin his “24-Hour Ride for Education 2023,” at noon on June 24 in Beloit. His route will take him north through Wisconsin before he circles back to Beloit. He has attracted a loyal group of supporters who will be driving up to various spots along the route to support him in four-hour shifts.