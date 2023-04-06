BELOIT — Martin Reza, 37, is preparing to ride more than 340 miles in 24 hours, his longest ride yet to benefit Our Lady of the Catholic Assumption (OLA) School.
Reza plans to begin his “24-Hour Ride for Education 2023,” at noon on June 24 in Beloit. His route will take him north through Wisconsin before he circles back to Beloit. He has attracted a loyal group of supporters who will be driving up to various spots along the route to support him in four-hour shifts.
Fans include Gisell Acosta Cinthia Flores, José Rodríguez, Dalia and José Alarcón, Andrew Brewer, Kenneth Olmsted and Carl Lange.
“It’s one rider, but it’s a team effort,” Reza said.
“It’s amazing the work and logistics that go into something like this, but Martin does it with an easy-going personality and an infectious smile,” OLA Principal Trevor Seivert said.
After riding 303 miles in 21.5 hours last year, and 250 miles in 2021, Reza hopes to break new records and raise $10,000 this time. His previous rides brought more than $17,000 to the school.
“He’s determined to make it through, and we can’t thank him enough for his efforts,” Seivert said.
“Martin is one of the most generous parents we have here at OLA. His Ride for Education has been a huge hit since he started it several years ago,” Seivert said.
When Reza approached OLA with his proposal to go further than last year and do a 24-hour ride, Severt said his biggest concern was his safety.
“But in Martin’s jovial personality with a chuckle and a smile, he said, ‘It’s something I want to do for the school. I want to keep pushing myself. I’ll be alright,’” Seivert said.
In an interview Saturday, Reza was raring to go.
“We are going to help our kids to succeed and have a better future,” Reza said. “For me, it’s rain or shine.”
While other athletes sometimes get a bit blue after a big challenge is completed, Reza said he is always thrilled to have helped a good cause following the ride.
Reza has been training all year and was excited to meet a new friend, Caleb Dietrich, to help keep him going.
Reza, who often heads out to train at 4 a.m., said he was excited to meet Dietrich, who also has work and family responsibilities, to train alongside. Dietrich will accompany Reza on this year’s ride for 200 miles. Others will join Reza for 40-miles stretches or so.
Reza is planning on refraining from caffeine until after the first 50 miles and will focus more on nutrition and replacing his electrolytes. Reza admits last year’s ride became rough for the last 40-50 miles.
“The body will want to give up and the mind will question it, but I will keep moving,” he said.
Reza said he not only wants to raise funds, but to encourage others to work out and pursue their dreams.
Reza and his wife, Yesenia, have three children who also love bike riding: Diana, 13, Christopher, 8, and Abraham, 6.