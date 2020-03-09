BELOIT—While born and raised in the Beloit area, Tom Holmes spent a large portion of his adult life in Germany as an institutional investor. Starting and raising a family abroad, Tom and his wife Marline could have retired anywhere. But they chose to return to Beloit, and the community has been the beneficiary of the time and talents he now invests.
As Holmes reflects on the ten years since his return and his volunteerism, he says it all began with baseball. When his son turned 10 and wanted to play little league ball, the team needed parent support. As a former ball player for Chauncey Mickelson at Beloit Memorial High School, Holmes felt he could contribute.
From there he became involved in starting a baseball team in a neighboring town to Frankfurt, Germany. That effort also meant helping to build a ball park for the games. While quite humble about his involvement, Holmes was quite honored to be selected as a member of the Main-Taunus Redwings Hall of Fame at the team’s 20th anniversary.
Not surprisingly, his love of baseball continues as he serves with a volunteer crew that operates one of the Snapper concession stands. Holmes enjoys his assigned task of taking tickets. Each season, Holmes distributes the team schedules to 35 commercial locations in northwest Beloit.
With a family history at the First Presbyterian Church in Beloit, Tom and his wife Marline followed the congregation as it became United Church of Beloit. In addition to ushering, communion service, and coffee hour duties, Holmes serves as Vice Moderator of the Governing Council of the church, Chairman of the Personnel Committee, and Chair of the church’s Gus Nelson Endowment.
Holmes credits Tom Warren for inviting him to become a board member for the Roy Chapman Andrews Society. Currently in his second term with the Society, Holmes chairs the Publicity sub-committee. Holmes enjoys supervising Beloit College interns who work on the Society’s annual Distinguished Explorer event, working to make sure the event is successful. His promotional work has impressed Society Administrative Assistant Ruth Carlson who shares, “I know I can always count on Tom to assist wherever he is needed and he is always just an email or a phone call away. I so appreciate his sincere willingness to dig in and volunteer his talents to make our community a better place to live, work and play.”
Beloit Public Library Director Nick Dimassis shares those sentiments. “Tom and I serve on the Roy Chapman Andrews Society board together and he’s been an invaluable supporter of the Beloit Public Library. He shares his expertise freely. Mostly, he just loves Beloit and never tires of showing it. I can’t think of anyone more deserving to be recognized.”
As a new member of the Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) Inc. board, Holmes considers himself “just a rookie.” He has enjoyed the programs offered by SLU the better part of the 10 years since he returned from Germany. Now he is looking forward to helping the board plan for next fall’s semester, inviting area programs, businesses and individuals to “tell their story.”
In his continuing role as a Beloit booster, Holmes has been a proud BIFF (Beloit International Film Festival) volunteer since 2010. He delights in interacting with film goers, taking tickets and introducing films. He has also been a member of the BIFF Film Society for 4 years.
But perhaps Holmes’s favorite volunteer activity is what he calls his “passion”, spreading the word about Beloit College, a place Holmes considers “ the cultural gem of this city.” He enjoys distributing the institution’s quarterly magazine to various destinations where people might be inspired to read about the myriad of activities and events taking place.
