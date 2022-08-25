BELOIT—Two residents at the Rock County Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Rock County Juvenile Detention Center, got a pick-me-up in the form of a nice haircut when Beloit barber Johanthan Brown made a visit to the youth services center in early August.

One of Brown’s clients, DaQuan Sandlin, spoke with Brown about giving back to the community when Sandlin was getting a haircut at Brown’s shop, La La’s Barber Shop & Beauty Salon at 410 E. Grand Ave., Beloit.