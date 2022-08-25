Youth at the Rock County Youth Services Center in Janesville are able to now use a new outside recreation center to play sport and work out. Instructional time is also held outside when weather permits, assistant operations manager Terrell Hanson said.
BELOIT—Two residents at the Rock County Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Rock County Juvenile Detention Center, got a pick-me-up in the form of a nice haircut when Beloit barber Johanthan Brown made a visit to the youth services center in early August.
One of Brown’s clients, DaQuan Sandlin, spoke with Brown about giving back to the community when Sandlin was getting a haircut at Brown’s shop, La La’s Barber Shop & Beauty Salon at 410 E. Grand Ave., Beloit.
Brown thought it would be great for him to start by providing free haircuts at Sandlin’s workplace. Sandlin is the second shift supervisor at the youth services center. Brown suggested he set up a time to stop by the center and give youth there a complimentary haircut.
“I’ve been cutting hair for 14 years and I just wanted to give back to the community,” Brown told the Daily News. “I’ve been wanting to do more. I did some church events this summer where I did hair for free for the kids that can’t afford it. Right now I’m getting vouchers made and I’m going to pass them out to the domestic abuse center in Beloit.”
Sandlin, who works with the youth on a daily basis, was grateful that his barber donated his time and the two youths who got haircuts appreciated it.
“They were very excited,” Sandlin said. “One youth had a birthday the next day and the other had a very important court date the next day. They were both very excited about getting a haircut especially after not having a haircut for a long time.”
Some of the youth at the center can be there for anywhere from eight to 10 months.
Sandlin adds that for him getting a haircut makes him feel good, and was happy to provide that for the youth at the center. Brown wanted to make the environment feel like a typical barbershop, and chatted with the two youths about their favorite sports.
“I was trying to make them feel like they were on the outside because in this place you’re cut off from the world,” Brown said. “I don’t know what these kids are going through. A haircut can just put you in better spirits.”
Terrell Hanson is the assistant operations manager at the center and thought bringing Brown in to provide haircuts for youths was important, especially for the one going to court the next day.
“You want to have that presumption of innocence because everything is alleged until disposition of sentencing,” Hanson said. “Then you find out if you’re adjudicated a delinquent minor or not. How you present yourself, or how you look, your grooming, your haircut or your clothing, all of that. You want to be presentable in court versus the contrary.”
The youth at the center typically range in age from 10 to 16, and typically are all males, with very few females. There are currently 10 youths at the center, however the center can take up to 35.
Hanson added that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of youths at the center went down. He said this was due to how many allegedly commit delinquent acts in school, so when school wasn’t in session the numbers went down.
“Personally I would like to thank DaQuan for collaborating with us on the much needed service for the youth here at the facility. A haircut can lift the self-esteem and potential. As DaQuan witnessed how the self-esteem went up and a youth who was badly in need of a haircut.”
Sandlin and Brown are working on a time for Brown to come back and give out more haircuts. In the meantime Brown is working on creating vouchers and hopes to give back more to individuals in need of a haircut in the Rock County community.