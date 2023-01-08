BELOIT - Lucky for Nick Dimassis, he makes friends and music easily. Lucky for Rock County, he shares the talents of his many cool pals with their growing following.

The one-year-old Nick & Friends band is bringing original songs to a stage near you. Its folk and Americana-style tunes can be heard every first Friday at CheezHEAD Brewing in Beloit from 7 - 9 p.m. and every second Monday at Boxcars in Clinton from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.