Nick & Friends leader, singer and guitarist Nick Dimassis (center), guitarist Bill Conway (left) and drummer Michael Nettesheim play at a recent event at The Castle. The band plays original songs and has monthly appearances at CheezHEAD Brewing in Beloit and Boxcars in Clinton.
Allison McCawley sings and plays keyboards with the Nick & Friends band. Frank McKearn, left, is shown playing bass guitar. Nick & Friends is a collection of local musicians who play original songs and invite newcomers to join.
The Nick & Friends band performed in December at the Castle and featured guitarist Johnny Wittnebel; guitarist and vocalist Greg Gerard; guitarist Bill Conway; leader, singer and guitarist Nick Dimassis; drummer Michael Nettesheim; cellist Molly Markley; bass guitarist and jazz player Frank McKearn; and keyboardist and singer Allison McCawley.
BELOIT - Lucky for Nick Dimassis, he makes friends and music easily. Lucky for Rock County, he shares the talents of his many cool pals with their growing following.
The one-year-old Nick & Friends band is bringing original songs to a stage near you. Its folk and Americana-style tunes can be heard every first Friday at CheezHEAD Brewing in Beloit from 7 - 9 p.m. and every second Monday at Boxcars in Clinton from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
“It feels like we are playing in the all-star Beloit band,” said guitarist and vocalist Johnny Wittnebel.
“We feed off of each other and we try to get the audience to do the same thing,” said drummer Michael Nettesheim.
In between the tunes are jokes and stories, and the occasional guest poetry reading.
“There is kind of a fellowship,” Wittnebel added.
The Beloit Public Library Director-by-day and band’s founder Nick Dimassis said the band members strive to remain open so other musicians can join them. The goal of the experience is to nurture other talent as well as expand an audience and make everyone feel welcome.
“Our real ambition is to create more channels for original songwriting to be performed, and especially to draw out the incredible creative, sometimes nascent, talent we have in Beloit. We'd love to be in the audience as much as on stage...well, almost as much as being on stage,” Dimassis said.
Dimassis bases some of his song lyrics on poems and short stories by Beloit College Professor Chris Fink, who also joins performances to read his work.
“My lyric sensibility has been most influenced by Steve Forbert, John Prine, Bob Marley and Tom Waits,” Dimassis added.
Dimassis wrote songs and played in a band in the Twin Cities in the 1990s until he started a family. About a year ago, the outgoing and not-so-secretly singing library director decided to share some original songs with a sound he describes as “John Prine meets the Eagles.”
“It's natural to get caught up in one's career and family and let the creativity of our younger years get put into boxes and stored in the attic. Nick & Friends is an opportunity and venue for blowing the dust off those boxes and re-visit what's inside. There's a lot of creative treasures hidden within our own community,” Dimassis said.
The makeup of the group is a little different each time. The Nick & Friends band consists of a core group including: leader, singer and guitarist Nick Dimassis; guitarist and vocalist Greg Gerard; bass guitarist and jazz player Frank McKearn; keyboardist and singer Allison McCawley; guitarist Bill Conway; drummer Michael Nettesheim; and guitarist and vocalist Johnny Wittnebel. At a December event at The Castle, cellist Molly Markley made a guest appearance.
Nettesheim, who plays with another band, describes his approach as “thick, progressive, distorted and fun.”
“I’m not a songwriter, but a song transformer,” Nettesheim added.
Dimassis said McCawley, a music teacher at Our Lady of the Assumption School, has a beautiful voice.
Bass guitar player Frank McKearn was a star trumpeter for Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra.
“I’ll play anything anyone throws at me,” McKearn said.
Conway, a high school teacher at Janesville Parker High School, said he considers himself “a classic 1970s rock guy.”
Wittnebel, who offers music lessons at The Castle and runs his non-profit the Youth Unite, said he likes to bring a sound similar to The Eagles.
Gerard, Beloit International Film Festival director, brings his pop-style vocals and guitar to the mix.
“I’m relearning the songs every time I play them,” Gerard said.
Members said the beauty of the band is how the music evolves depending on who is playing.
“The songs do take on their own life,” Wittnebel said. “We have four singers, so everyone can sing and harmonize.”
“Everyone is listening. No one is trying to be the star because we are too shy,” McKearn said.
Cellist Molly Markley, who is a member of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, said it was fun to drop in to perform and to broaden her musical horizons.
“We are an eclectic group. And the songs, they get in your soul,” McCawley added.