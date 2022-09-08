BELOIT—Vintage vehicles will be shined up and proud owners will be happy to talk about their prized rides on display at Preservation Park on Sept. 18 during the 46th Annual Beloit Autorama.

The car show is put on by the Beloit Evening Lions Club with the cooperation of the Coachmen Street Rod Club, the Blue Ribbon Classic Chevy Club and the XLRS Car Club. The auto show has been around since 1977 and has become one of the largest automotive one-day events in the Midwest, according to club co-chairperson Todd Nelson.