Classic cars and trucks will be on display once again at Preservation Park in the Town of Beloit for Autorama. The car show was cancelled in 2019 due to flooding in the park and again in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BELOIT—Vintage vehicles will be shined up and proud owners will be happy to talk about their prized rides on display at Preservation Park on Sept. 18 during the 46th Annual Beloit Autorama.
The car show is put on by the Beloit Evening Lions Club with the cooperation of the Coachmen Street Rod Club, the Blue Ribbon Classic Chevy Club and the XLRS Car Club. The auto show has been around since 1977 and has become one of the largest automotive one-day events in the Midwest, according to club co-chairperson Todd Nelson.
Guests will be able to walk the grounds and inspect the vehicles from 8 a.m.—4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Town of Beloit’s Preservation Park at 3444 S. Riverside Drive.
The event will include a car show, car corral, car parts swap and arts and crafts vendors and displays. At previous Autorama there have been over 1,250 cars and 300 vendor spaces.
Over 5,000 people have attended the event in past years, volunteer and former co-chairman Joe Chamberlin said.
Show cars at the event include street rods, customs, Corvettes, classics, 55-64 Chevys, trucks, antiques, high performance (49-70), high performance (71-present) and imports.
Chamberlin has been with the club since the start of the show and has seen Autorama grow over the years.
“The money gained from the show is always given to community organizations,” Chamberlain said. “We’ve made over $900,000 in the past 45 years.”
According to Nelson, cars in the same class will be parked together. Over 120 classic and performance cars will be for sale.
“The show is broken down into car classes,” Chamberlain said. “What we do is park the cars in the particular car class and then judge the award trophies for each class.”
The trophies are handcrafted clock trophies that are given to class winners.
Over $926,790.00 has been raised at the past Autoramas. The Lions Club has donated these proceeds to the Lions Club International Foundation. The Wisconsin Lions Club Foundation supports The Wisconsin Lions Camp for use by the visually handicapped, Stateline Boys & Girls Club, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Meals on Wheels, Caritas, Easter Seals Camp, Hospice and other community projects.
The event has been featured on the TV show “My Classic Car” and in many car magazines, Nelson said.
Music at the event will be provided by 3D Sound Systems. Those aged 8 to 15 pay $5 admission and those over 15 pay $10. Children under 8 years of age are admitted for free. Concessions will provide drinks, hot dogs, hamburgers, brats and beer. The event is set to take place rain or shine.