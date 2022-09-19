Ivan Doering
Ivan Doering stands next to his 1955 Chevrolet Convertible Bel-Air which he won an award for at the 2022 and 2021 Beloit Autorama competition. On Sunday, he won an award within the 1955-1964 Chevrolets category.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

TOWN OF BELOIT- Beloit Autorama 2022 raised an estimated $40,000 in net proceeds to go towards the Lions Club International Foundation. The total amount raised won’t be known until a month or two, according to Todd Nelson, club co-chairperson of Beloit Evening Lions Club.

There were a total of 5,000 spectators, 91 vendors and 54 vehicles for sale.

