Ivan Doering stands next to his 1955 Chevrolet Convertible Bel-Air which he won an award for at the 2022 and 2021 Beloit Autorama competition. On Sunday, he won an award within the 1955-1964 Chevrolets category.
TOWN OF BELOIT- Beloit Autorama 2022 raised an estimated $40,000 in net proceeds to go towards the Lions Club International Foundation. The total amount raised won’t be known until a month or two, according to Todd Nelson, club co-chairperson of Beloit Evening Lions Club.
There were a total of 5,000 spectators, 91 vendors and 54 vehicles for sale.
1006 cars competed in this year’s competition. The following is the list of winners from Sunday’s car show competition.
Best of Show Stock: Robin & Brian Graupner 1955 Chevrolet Bel-Air.
Best of Show Modified: Mark & Sandy Heckman 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova
High Performance 1949-1970: Jim Shepard, 1965 Oldsmobile; Larry Trieloff, 1967 Ford Mustang; Pat Clove, 1968 Ford Falcon; Kent Nelson, 1965 Plymouth Belvedere; Jim Lauer, 1966 Chevrolet Impala; The Millers, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro; Ranty Gurham, 1967 Chevrolet Nova; Mike Woeniah, 1970 Plymouth Road Runner; John Squires, 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass; Arnie Dyer, 1961 Nash; John Kellison, 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle.
High Performance 1971-Present: Mike Margetis, 1974 Chevrolet Camaro; Jason Seeman, 1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS; Brock Van DeMark, 1981 Chevrolet El Camino; Mike Heckel, 2020 Dodge Hellcat; Lee Carlson, 2012 Ford Mustang; Mike Ellis, 1987 Buick Regal; John Schamell, 1980 Pontiac Trans Am; Mike Christopherson, 1973 Dodge Challenger; Steve Freeman, 2018 Chevrolet; Deb Trieloff 2007, Ford Mustang GT.
Street Rods: Jim Woodhall, 1937 Ford; Wendall Sagendorf, 1934 Hudson; Bob Seay, 1937 Ford; Cliff True, 1929 Ford; Larry Feggestad, 1932 Ford; Jim Mays, 1923 Ford; Tracy Stanelle, 1928 Ford; Chuck Lahey, 1930 Ford; Lloyd Ramsby, 1932 Ford; Rich Martin, 1929 Ford.
1955-1964 Chevrolets: Scott Graupner, 1955; Presly Sturts, 1956; Ivan & Mary, Doering 1955; Russell Paulson, 1957; Mike Powles, 1961; Bill Boweing, 1955; Steve Hazeltine, 1955; Terry Saumier, 1957; Chad O’Leary, 1958.
Customs: Randy Thorson, 1950 Oldsmobile; Pete & Pat Drazen, 1984 Chevrolet El Camino.
Classics: Doug Corrigan, 1967 Ford Mustang; Roger Ringelstter, 1963 Corvair; Mike Marasic, 1953 Chevrolet Bel-Air; Kurt Hill, 1969 Buick Grand Prix; Jeff Johnson, 1972 Ford Mustang; Ben Gottman, 1972 Ford Torino; Tim & Lela Wong, 1969 Oldsmobile Hurst; Dean Smith, 1969 Ford Torino; Earl Schultz, 1973 Chevrolet Nova; Ron Mahnke, 1967 Mercury Cougar; Don Gaulrapp, 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle; Ringhand Family, 1970 Pontiac GTO; Steve Hagness, 1973 AMC Javelin; Shirley Long, 1971 Mercury Cougar; Kris Johnson, 1949 Cadillac.
Trucks: Jeff Steffense, 1962 Chevrolet C10; Jeff & Onie Drewelow, 1970 Chevrolet El Camino; Steve Ostenson, 1940 Dodge; Jack McKay, 1967 Chevrolet C10; Greg Dahm, 1968 Chevrolet C10; Jerry & Elaine Nichus, 1954 Chevrolet; Jody Gruner, 1992 Chevrolet S-10.
Corvette: John Kames, 1961; Jeff Lutzow, 1965; John Shockey, 1972; Steven Johnson, 2004; Alan Kuilogz, 2016; Dennis Osterbur, 2021; Tony Woodson, 2013; Patrick McMeen, 1964.
Antique: Dennis Jack, 1939 Ford; Brian & Michelle Scott, 1937 Chevrolet.
Imports: Mason Jenson 2015 Mitsubishi; Paul Haney, 1983 Datsun.