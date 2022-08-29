Community volunteers who were honored Monday during the Volunteer Recognition Luncheon held at the Rock Bar & Grill are: front row from left; Amanda Urish, Maria Elena White, Lina Bennett, Lora Cawkins, Patricia Majeed (accepting for Swahili Allen). Back row from left; Jon Urish, Mario Rojas, Adriana Sanders, Doug Johnson, Dale Adams and Bill Gibson.
BELOIT—Volunteers who generously give of themselves to make their community a better place were honored Monday during the Volunteer Recognition Luncheon hosted by the Beloit Daily News.
The event marked the 42nd year that a Volunteer Recognition Event has been held in Beloit honoring people who give of themselves without asking for anything in return. The event initially was organized by the Voluntary Action Center, but the Beloit Daily News has since continued the event with the help of local sponsors.
Each month, the Beloit Daily News features a story and photos about a community volunteer. During the luncheon, 12 volunteers receive plaques that feature a reproduction of their individual stories.
The luncheon was held at the pavilion in the back yard of the Rock Bar & Grill in Beloit. Violinist Zachary Peterson provided musical entertainment before the awards were presented.
Volunteers receiving awards were:
Lora Cawkins—April 2021 Volunteer—who has served as a Girl Scout leader as well as a volunteer at Beloit Meals on Wheels and other organizations.
Kana Wong—May 2021 Volunteer—who worked with youth in the Merrill Community Garden, helped build a playground set for Family Promise and volunteered with Kids Against Hunger, among other volunteer efforts.
Mark Finnegan—June 2021 Volunteer—who is best known as the co-founder of VetsRoll, but who also volunteers with the Clinton FFA Pork Chop Dinner and who launched the Facebook page “Save Our Local Businesses” which encouraged people to support local businesses during the pandemic.
Jon and Amanda Urish—July 2021 Volunteers—who are active with Rock County Christian School as well as Kids Fun and Drama, Friends of Riverfront and more.
Swahili Allen—August 2021 Volunteer -who is active in Beloit City Wide Softball, which is geared for children age 7 to 13.
Dale Adams—September 2021 Volunteer—who is a tireless promoter of the community of Rockton, as its former village president/mayor. He also worked with Old Settlers Days, Macktown Historical Society and other organizations.
Maria Elena White—October 2021 Volunteer—who has participated in the non-profit organization Pueblos Unidos of Beloit and established the La Voz de Beloit Spanish language newspaper.
Douglas Johnson—November 2021 Volunteer—who has been part of the Volunteers in Partnership (VIP) at Beloit Health System for 16 years and has helped at the garden at the Roscoe United Methodist Church, which donates produce to area food pantries.
Bill Gibson—December 2021 Volunteer—who is a volunteer with the Bloomin’ Bunch, which is a group that beautifies Riverside Park with flowers and plants. He also helps at the Caritas food pantry, Beloit Meals on Wheels and the Beloit International Film Festival.
Lina Bennett—January 2022 Volunteer—who as a member of the Sew Angels, donates her sewing skills to mend clothing for children in third world countries. She also delivers meals for Beloit Meals on Wheels and she volunteers for the Central Christian Church food pantry.
Adriana Sanders—February 2022 Volunteer—who is the director of Center of Hope, an affiliate of New Life Ministries, which works with families to provide activities, food, and supports family values. She also volunteers at Merrill and Burge schools in Beloit.
Mario Rojas—March 2022 Volunteer—who is founder of Rojas Boxing Gym, which provides free boxing lessons and mentoring for youth in the community.
Volunteers who are honored are chosen by a committee made up of community members. Committee members are Joel Otto, Robin Stuht, Zosia Lounsbury, Ana Jimenez, Tricia Diduch and Marcy Reedy.
Anyone who wants to suggest a worthy candidate to be honored as a volunteer of the month can do so by sending an email to cwolf@beloitdailynews.com or by dropping off a suggestion at the Beloit Daily News office at 444 E. Grand Ave., Beloit.
Sponsors for the Volunteer Luncheon are Ace Hardware, Blackhawk Bank, Beloit Health System, McDonalds and Old Fashion Bakery.