Volunteers honored
Community volunteers who were honored Monday during the Volunteer Recognition Luncheon held at the Rock Bar & Grill are: front row from left; Amanda Urish, Maria Elena White, Lina Bennett, Lora Cawkins, Patricia Majeed (accepting for Swahili Allen). Back row from left; Jon Urish, Mario Rojas, Adriana Sanders, Doug Johnson, Dale Adams and Bill Gibson.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Volunteers who generously give of themselves to make their community a better place were honored Monday during the Volunteer Recognition Luncheon hosted by the Beloit Daily News.

The event marked the 42nd year that a Volunteer Recognition Event has been held in Beloit honoring people who give of themselves without asking for anything in return. The event initially was organized by the Voluntary Action Center, but the Beloit Daily News has since continued the event with the help of local sponsors.