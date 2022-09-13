Mark Preuschl and Mellisa Beavers write in recommendations that will impact the State Line Area Transportation Study (SLATS) traffic plan. SLATS will be hosting a second meeting today, Wednesday, concerning the east side of the Rock River.
BELOIT—Traffic safety and traffic trouble areas in the Wisconsin Highway 81 corridor were discussed during a public hearing Tuesday hosted by Stateline Area Transportation Study (SLATS) officials.
Because some data showed the corridor has a high traffic accident rate, the public was asked to offer input on ways to improve safety.
The corridor extends from Madison Road to Milwaukee Road and includes portions of Liberty Avenue, Fourth Street, Portland Avenue and White Avenue.
The discussion was split into two meetings, one on the west side of the Rock River and one covering the east side of the Rock River. Both meetings where scheduled at the Beloit Public Library.
On Tuesday, discussion was focused on the west side while Wednesday’s meeting will concer the east side.
The two meetings are hosted by T.J. Nee, Stateline Area Transportation Study Project Manager and Lee Gibbs, CBS Squared Consultant Project Manager.
“Ultimately, the goal of this study is to evaluate traffic operations, traffic safety, access, and multimodal accommodations for the WIS 81 corridor between Madison Road and Milwaukee Road in Beloit,” Nee explained. “While specific improvements are not yet determined, it is envisioned that any future projects would focus on enhancing overall safety within the corridor.”
“This is the first time we are taking a look at the corridor for this purpose from Madison Road to Milwaukee Road,” Nee said. “For background, the SLATS Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP), updated in 2021, identified this stretch of WIS 81 through Beloit to have six intersections ranked in the top 20 crash locations throughout the entire Stateline Area.”
Studies like these are used to give recommendations to combat issues like these. The goal is not to demonstrate a construction project but to recommend improvements that can go towards future projects.
The data collection started this summer and will conclude in the winter of 2023. The recommendation plan will accommodate future years and conditions up until 2047, according to Nee.
On Tuesday the meeting focused on intersections on Liberty Avenue.
“There are numerous cross traffic intersections running along Liberty Avenue, including alleys and driveways,” Gibbs said. “We want to address this concern, while avoiding purchasing properties.”
The west side of Beloit alone has a total of 235 traffic accidents from May 2017 to May 2022. These include one fatal crash and 31 minor injury crashes, according to the data shared at the meeting.
“We will have constant conversations with the public before we conclude our project,” Gibbs explained. “The public will be the ones using these roads in the coming years and know what works and what doesn’t.”
At the meeting on Tuesday, the public could write notes and recommendations on changes to the route on the west side including stop signs and traffic lights.
The City of Beloit will be scheduling future public meetings throughout the project, according to Gibbs.