Mark Preuschl and Mellisa Beavers write in recommendations that will impact the State Line Area Transportation Study (SLATS) traffic plan. SLATS will be hosting a second meeting today, Wednesday, concerning the east side of the Rock River.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Traffic safety and traffic trouble areas in the Wisconsin Highway 81 corridor were discussed during a public hearing Tuesday hosted by Stateline Area Transportation Study (SLATS) officials.

Because some data showed the corridor has a high traffic accident rate, the public was asked to offer input on ways to improve safety.