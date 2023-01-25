A team of young robotics whiz kids from Beloit and Clinton in Wisconsin and Poplar Grove and Winnebago in Illinois, will be competing in the FIRST Tech Challenge Wisconsin State Championship competition in Green Bay on March 11.

The Turtle Tek  robotics team is made up of home schooled and Beloit Memorial High School students. Members of the team include Jordan Shultz, Rodrigo Delgado and Xavier Miller from Beloit Memorial High School, and Isaac Kubatzke, Loretta Woodard, Katherine Woodard, Carl Hahn and Garrett Schneider, who all are home schooled students. The team was formed in the summer. Heather and Mike Schneider are team coaches.