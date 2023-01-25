Judges score a robotics project in this submitted photo. The Turtle Tek robotics team from the Stateline Area will be competing in a state competition on March 11 at the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay.
A team of young robotics whiz kids from Beloit and Clinton in Wisconsin and Poplar Grove and Winnebago in Illinois, will be competing in the FIRST Tech Challenge Wisconsin State Championship competition in Green Bay on March 11.
The Turtle Tek robotics team is made up of home schooled and Beloit Memorial High School students. Members of the team include Jordan Shultz, Rodrigo Delgado and Xavier Miller from Beloit Memorial High School, and Isaac Kubatzke, Loretta Woodard, Katherine Woodard, Carl Hahn and Garrett Schneider, who all are home schooled students. The team was formed in the summer. Heather and Mike Schneider are team coaches.
The local team will be one of 25 teams competing at the Kress Center at the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay. Prior to that, the team is scheduled to compete on Feb. 18 at the Frozen Frenzy in St. Francis, Wisconsin.
The Turtle Tek team competed at its first qualifier, The Patriot Games, on Jan. 21 in New Berlin, Wisconsin. The young robotics experts were awarded the Arm, Inc. Control Award for their programming. This award is given to the team that demonstrates innovative thinking to solve game challenges such as autonomous operation, improving mechanical systems with intelligent control, or using sensors to achieve better results. They were also selected as the Inspire Award Third place winner. This award is given to the team that best embodies the ‘challenge’ of the First Tech Challenge program and is the highest award. Turtle Tek team members considered it an incredible honor to be recognized as an Inspire Award winner at their very first tournament.
The students participating in the program learn to think like engineers, according to a news release from FIRST Tech Challenge. Teams design, build, and program robots to compete in an alliance format against other teams. Robots are powered by Android technology and students code using Java-based programming. By participating in the competitions, students gain confidence to explore the innovation process while learning valuable science, engineering, technology, teamwork, and problem-solving skills. Participants and alumni of FIRST programs gain access to education and career discovery opportunities, connections to exclusive scholarships and employers.
Turtle Tek is sponsored by Hendrick's CareerTek, DeWALT, Wisconsin DPI Robotics Grant, and DEKA. The team is incredibly grateful to these companies for their support, in particular to Hendrick's CareerTek for the practice space and funding for the season. The team would also like to thank their mentors Bob Abele, Erik Rozolis, Nathan Wilder, and Ted Wilder for all the time they have given to help the team learn.