BELOIT—Warm weather is almost here and fire safety is as important as ever.
The City of Beloit and Beloit Fire Department have released safety guidelines for residents who partake in outdoor recreational fires.
Outdoor recreational fires are allowed in the city, but only in “outdoor portable fireplaces, which must be equipped with a screen capable of preventing burning embers from escaping,” according to the City of Beloit ordinance.
“The ordinance does not have a specific time period for recreational fires; however, individuals also need to follow the city’s noise ordinance. Cooking fires are allowed between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. for no longer than four hours,” noted Beloit Deputy Fire Chief Joe Murray.
The wind level is a major factor when considering creating a recreational fire.
“No person may kindle or maintain an outdoor fire in a portable outdoor fireplace when sustained wind velocities or wind gusts exceed 15 miles per hour,” Beloit city ordinance states.
“When enjoying recreational fires, make sure you’re watching shifting wind speed and conditions. Just because it may not be windy when you start your fire doesn’t mean the wind won’t shift or increase,” Murray said.
Weather and wind conditions can be found on websites such as www.weather.com.
Wood is the only fuel or kindling allowed for fires in the City of Beloit. This includes no leaves, gas, liquids or grass.
No one under the age of 18 is allowed to “maintain or kindle a fire.”
The portal fireplace must never be within 10 feet of a building or combustible structure.
“There have been occasions when a simple recreational fire caused a structure fire,” said Chief Kirk Wilson of Rockton Fire Protection District.
Lastly the flames must “never extend beyond the fire chamber in the fireplace,” according to the ordinance.
Beloit Fire Department, Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department and Rockton Fire Protection District recommend the following safety measures when planning an outdoor fire.
It is important to be aware of your surroundings, including clearing away dry leaves and sticks. Also be aware of any children or pets getting too close to the fire.
“Always keep loose paper, leaves and other debris away from the fire pit. Make sure your fire pit is safely away from any structure, trees, shrubbery and any other materials that could ignite,” Wilson said.
If a piece of clothing catches on fire, immediately “drop and roll. Stop, drop to the ground and cover your face with your hands. Roll over and over or back and forth until the fire is out,” noted in The City of Beloit’s press release. If a burn occurs it is recommended to “cool the burn with cool water for three to five minutes. Cover with a clean, dry cloth. Get medical help if needed.”
The fire must fully be put out before leaving the site.
“The best way to extinguish a fire is to let it burn out on its own or thoroughly wet it down with copious amounts of water,” noted Wilson.
“Apply water to the entire burning area and do not leave right away. Make sure there are no hot spots remaining. Before leaving, re-wet the entire area,” said John Bergeron, Deputy Chief of Operations at Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department
These are just a few of the ways people can prevent injury and have a safe recreational fire.
“A misconception regarding fire safety is that people simply think ‘this will never happen to me’. Unfortunately, people make mistakes,” warned Wilson.