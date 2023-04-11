John Pfleiderer of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois speaks to Beloit City Council members about a request from his agency for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Several non-profit agencies presented requests Monday for ARPA funding during a hearing at the Beloit Public Library.
BELOIT — Representatives from non-profit agencies made their pitches to fund programs to prevent evictions, to provide transportation for seniors and to supply clothing and other items to the homeless on Monday.
The Beloit City Council heard the proposals at the Beloit Public Library as council members considered how to distribute American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in the form of grants.
The proposals were divided into three categories. The city will distribute $950,000 in ARPA funds in the Homelessness Prevention and Response Services category. There is $800,000 to be distributed in the Non-Profit Building and Facility Improvements category. There is $2 million to be distributed in the Transitional Living Facility category.
Each agency requesting funds had 10 minutes to describe the program or project to be funded. Each gave an overview of the program and described how the projects met the grant program priorities. They also described how the programs would positively affect the community.
The council will be scoring the applications now through April 20. Funding recommendations are expected to be made by April 26 and the city council will have a final vote on funding allocations at its May 15 meeting.
In the Homeless Prevention and Response Services category seven proposals were heard by the council.
Ellen Wiegand, executive director of Beloit Meals on Wheels, said 78% of the clients who receive home meal deliveries through the program are low income residents who are sometimes struggling to hang onto their homes.
She said Meals on Wheels has seen a 65% increase in the number of meals it delivers in the past five years.
Amanda O’Kane, interim executive director of Family Promise of Greater Beloit, said her agency was seeking funds for eviction prevention and emergency shelter for local residents. She said the agency offers landlord mediation services and at times utility support.
John Pfleiderer, executive director of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, was seeking funds for a Neighborhood Resilience Project (community social worker). He said Family Services strives to provide people with the resources they need to remain secure in their living environment and self-sufficent.
Debbie Fisher, director of Youth2Youth4Change proposed funding a Community Comfort Closet. The proposal would provide clothing, shoes and other necessary items for youth in the community. It would be a collaborative effort with schools in the community, she said.
Other proposals were presented by Legal Action of Wisconsin for a community lawyer project to assist people who are facing eviction; Project 16:49 which sought funding for the Robins House Transitional Living facility for homeless youth; and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), which sought funding for a no-cost transportation program for seniors and veterans.
Under the Non-Profit Building and facility Improvement category, proposals were delivered by Beloit Convention and Visitors Bureau, Beloit Historical Society, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Family Promise of Greater Beloit, Hilltop Community Center, New Life Ministries, New Zion Baptist Food Pantry and W.B. Kennedy Lodge No. 3.
Under the Transitional Living Facility category there was only one applicant — Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. Family Services has proposed a transitional living facility and daycare for homeless families at the former Royce Elementary School at 825 Liberty Ave.