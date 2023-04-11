ARPA funding requests
John Pfleiderer of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois speaks to Beloit City Council members about a request from his agency for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Several non-profit agencies presented requests Monday for ARPA funding during a hearing at the Beloit Public Library.

BELOIT — Representatives from non-profit agencies made their pitches to fund programs to prevent evictions, to provide transportation for seniors and to supply clothing and other items to the homeless on Monday.

The Beloit City Council heard the proposals at the Beloit Public Library as council members considered how to distribute American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in the form of grants.