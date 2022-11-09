BELOIT- Multiple Beloit Area non-profits will offer several opportunities for a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day.
The Overflowing Cup Total Life Center, of Beloit, will be offering a free Thanksgiving meal to the community at The Masonic Lodge at 229 W. Grand Ave., on Nov. 24.
Carry-out, delivery and dine-in options will be offered at the event from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The Overflowing Cup plans to provide meals for an estimated 400 people.
Live music will be provided by David Ellington and Mark Archambault, while people are enjoying a turkey dinner.
“We have been providing meals on Thanksgiving for decades, but have worked with the Masonic Lodge for about 10 years,” Archambaul said.
Archambault is seeking out volunteers and food donations for the upcoming event. Interested parties can contact volunteer coordinator Wendy Laird at 815-871-5197 or Archambault at 608-365-0365 with donations.
They are seeking volunteers to help deliver meals and serve food to the community.
“The biggest improvement for this years’ meal is to have a more robust delivery option,” Archambaul said. “We will be able to get the person’s information over the phone or in person and deliver their meals to them. We will be accepting orders until the afternoon of Thanksgiving, once it gets in the afternoon it gets more difficult.”
People can call 608-365-0365 to place a delivery order for Thanksgiving Day.
Multiple organizations partnered with the Overflowing Cup on this event including Beloit College, Neli’s Family Restaurant of South Beloit and Pizza Ranch of Rockton Illinois. The Overflowing Cup’s partners have helped donate the food that will be used, while Beloit College will be cooking the meals, according to Archambault.
The Salvation Army will be having a free meal at its locations in Beloit and Janesville.
The first dinner will take place at 628 Broad St. in Beloit on Nov. 22 and the second dinner will take place at 514 Sutherland Ave. in Janesville on Nov 23. Both of the dinners will take place from 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m.
This is the first in-person Thanksgiving dinner from the Salvation Army since the pandemic.
The Salvation Army is asking for turkey donations to be able to provide meals for as many people as possible. Interested parties can make donations at 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville.
Food pantries will also be provided resources for families to be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.
One food pantry that will be providing a thanksgiving basket is the Old Stone Church Pantry at 101 E. Union St., Rockton.
“We provide Thanksgiving baskets to families the Saturday before Thanksgiving, and we also work with the local Lions Club near Christmas to help provide extra gifts and necessities at Christmas time,” said Lindsey Lancaster, Office Administrator at Old Stone Church.
The Old Stone Church Pantry is seeking volunteers and interested parties can contact 815-494-0938 for information.
Meals on Wheels, in Beloit, is another resource that offers hot meals to people in need.
“Our meals are delivered 365 days a year, including holidays, by our dedicated army of volunteers so our staff and volunteers will be making sure that no one spends the holidays alone,” said Ellen Wiegand, Executive Director of Beloit Meals on Wheels.
Meals on Wheels will give a little something extra to clients during the holidays.
“We do not give out any turkey baskets for Thanksgiving but have service groups that hand-craft beautiful holiday cards that we distribute to our seniors,” Wiegand said.