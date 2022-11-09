2021 Overflowing Cup Thanksgiving
In 2021, volunteers helped prepare meals for the members of the community. The Overflowing Cup will be returning with their meals offering in-person, carry out and delivery options at The Masonic Lodge at 229 W. Grand Ave., on Nov 24. Meals will be available from 10 a.m.—2 p.m.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT- Multiple Beloit Area non-profits will offer several opportunities for a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day.

The Overflowing Cup Total Life Center, of Beloit, will be offering a free Thanksgiving meal to the community at The Masonic Lodge at 229 W. Grand Ave., on Nov. 24.