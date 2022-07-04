Beloit Area meetings listed Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jul 4, 2022 Jul 4, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, July 5- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Beloit City Council Workshop, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- School District of Beloit Business, Finance and Operations Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.Wednesday, July 6- School District of Beloit Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Thursday, July 7- Town of Beloit Board of Adjustments, 5 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beloit City Council South Beloit City Council School District Of Beloit Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Fire destroys South Beloit house Orfordville man faces child porn charges 5BAR closes down for renovations in July and will open again in Sept. Janesville, area communities set July 4 events Beloit man accused of firing gun 75 times in mobile home park Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime