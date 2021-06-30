BELOIT — The contentious fight over the Wisconsin state budget came to a head this week, with lawmakers who represent the Beloit area being divided along party lines over the massive fiscal plan.
On Tuesday, the Assembly voted to approve the $87 billion two-year spending plan. The Senate also took action on Wednesday night to send the budget to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has the power to use partial line item veto powers to rewrite or halt the bill’s progress.
Major highlights in the plan include state revenue, tax cuts and education funding.
The Republican-led budget plan includes $3.3 billion in income and property tax cuts, with provisions that include $2.7 billion in cuts for people who earn between $24,000 and $264,000 annually and nearly $650 million in local property tax cuts for schools and technical colleges. The budget would address that lost revenue with state aid, according to the Associated Press.
The budget also includes an additional $128 million in state education funding, which is less than 10% of the $1.6 billion that Evers proposed, the Associated Press reports.
Not included in the budget were proposals by Evers to legalize recreational and medical marijuana, expand Medicaid or restore collective bargaining rights for public workers.
State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said the Republican budget represents missed opportunities for investing in Wisconsin.
“If Republicans were willing to maximize the resources available to our state, we could make this budget so much better,” Spretizer said. “Governor Evers and legislative Democrats have laid out a vision for our state and our budget that would fund our schools, make our state healthier, and bring meaningful help to Wisconsinites across the state. Thanks to President Biden and Governor Evers, Wisconsin has the resources to invest in important priorities and return money to taxpayers without undermining our future.”
State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, said the budget approved by the Assembly made “strategic and vital” investments in priority areas, while delivering on major tax cuts.
“We set out to improve upon what was proposed by Governor Evers and reflect the priorities of the Legislature as a whole as well as the unique needs of individual districts served by our members. This is a great budget for Wisconsin. It honors our current commitments and focuses on areas of agreement that benefit all of our citizens,” Loudenbeck said.
State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, said the budget falls short of meeting state needs, signaling that she would vote against the plan.
“At the end of the day, Republicans chose tax cuts for the rich and polluted water over Wisconsin families,” Ringhand said.
State Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, called the budget a major victory over “big government bureaucrats and special interests.”
“The Republican majorities in both houses of the state legislature will deliver a state budget that is conservative and fiscally restrained,” Nass said.