Bruce Spaulding walks along the snowy trail in Riverside Park in Beloit on Wednesday. The Stateline Area received a fresh blanket of snow Wednesday, but snowfall totals are down in the area compared to previous years.
BELOIT- For two years in a row, Beloit area residents have been given a break when it comes to how much snow they have had to shovel.
Snowfall totals in the Stateline Area are about 20 inches less than the predicted average, according to the National Weather Service.
Beloit residents were treated to a warmer winter season last year and as this winter draws closer to its halfway point, it looks like this will be a mild winter also.
The average snowfall in a winter season in Beloit is about 35.6 inches, according to Marcia Cronce, meteorologist at the National Weather Service. Beloit has only received 13.6 inches of snow so far between November and January this winter. Cronce explained that Beloit only received 16.3 inches last winter.
“In the last two years, Beloit received a lower amount of snow than predicted compared to the normal average,” Cronce said. “I would say we are about half way through the winter season in 2023.”
In January specifically, Beloit has received only 1.1 inches of snowfall compared to last year’s 9.5 inches, according to Cronce. The average snowfall is 9.8 inches in January for the Beloit area.
“The data provided for January so far is from Jan. 1 — Jan. 24,” Cronce explained.
More snow may be on the way this week, which actually is good news for Beloit, which is preparing for its Winterfest activities this weekend. The forecast for the Beloit area, according to the Associated Press, will include some light snow, followed by colder weather next week.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of snow showers. Highs will be around 30 with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday night will bring lows around 14 degrees with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.
In time for the start of Winterfest in Beloit, on Friday, more snow will come to the community.
Snow showers are expected to begin Friday morning and possibly in the afternoon with accumulations of about an inch. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s with southwest winds ranging from 15-25 mph. Chance of snow is about 70%. Low temperature on Friday night will be around 11 degrees Fahrenheit.
Saturday will continue the chance of light snow with colder temperatures.
Saturday will bring a 50% chance of light snow and high temperatures around 19 degrees Fahrenheit. Low Saturday night will be around 7 Fahrenheit degrees.
Sunday and Monday are predicted to bring cloudy skies with colder temperatures.
Sunday will be colder with highs around 16 degrees Fahrenheit and lows Sunday night around 3 degrees Fahrenheit.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 13 degrees Fahrenheit and lows Monday night around 1 degree.
On Tuesday there is another chance of snow and the week will continue with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
Tuesday will bring a 20% chance of light snow. High temperatures will be around 16 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows Tuesday night will be around 8 degrees Fahrenheit.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 13 degrees Fahrenheit and lows Wednesday night will be around 1 below zero.