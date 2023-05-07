Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 7, 2023 May 7, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, May 8- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit Turner School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., High School/Middle School Library, 1237 E. Inman Parkway.- South Beloit Public Library Board, 7 p.m., South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd.Tuesday, May 9- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Rockton Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St.Wednesday, May 10 - Town of Beloit Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit Park, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission, 6:30 p.m., Rotary River Center, 1160 Riverside Drive.Thursday, May 11- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Courtroom H, fourth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.- Rockton Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E Main St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags City Of Beloit Town Of Beloit South Beloit Public Library Rock County Board Of Supervisors Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beef-a-Roo could be coming to Janesville, Beloit Susie Gaffey to retire as owner of the Wheel in South Beloit Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin Beloit School Board vote fails to rescind middle school closures Scholarships awarded by Stateline Community Foundation Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime