Beloit area government meetings

Monday, May 15
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.
- Parkview School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.
- Beloit City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, May 16
- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Clinton Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 301 Cross St.

Wednesday, May 17
- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger Haskell Municipal Golf Course Clubhouse, 1611 Hackett St.

Thursday, May 18
- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.