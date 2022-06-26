Beloit Area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jun 26, 2022 Jun 26, 2022 Updated 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, June 27- Beloit Turner School District Evaluation Committee, 3:45 p.m., Beloit Turner Middle/High School, 1237 Inman Parkway.- Beloit Traffic Review Committee, 1:30 p.m., 2400 Springbrook Court.- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council Workshop/Special meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., 850 Hayes Ave.Tuesday, June 28- Beloit City Council Workshop/Special Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Shopiere Days features rides, parade, fireworks and more June 24 - 26 Town of Beloit police investigate shooting incident Stephen W. "Steve" Berg Alliant Energy will proceed with solar power project in the Town of Beloit Beloit residents dance, sing, laugh, eat and listen at two Juneteenth celebrations Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime