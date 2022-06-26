Monday, June 27

- Beloit Turner School District Evaluation Committee, 3:45 p.m., Beloit Turner Middle/High School, 1237 Inman Parkway.

- Beloit Traffic Review Committee, 1:30 p.m., 2400 Springbrook Court.

- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- Beloit City Council Workshop/Special meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., 850 Hayes Ave.

Tuesday, June 28

- Beloit City Council Workshop/Special Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

