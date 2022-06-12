Monday, June 13

- City of Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., Water Pollution Control Facility, 555 Willowbrook Road.

- Beloit Turner School District Finance Committee, 6:15 p.m., District Board Room, Beloit Turner High School, 1237 Inman Parkway.

- Beloit Turner School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., District Board Room, Beloit Turner High School, 1237 Inman Parkway.

- South Beloit Public Library Board, 7 p.m., South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd.

Tuesday, June 14

- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., District office 850 Hayes Ave.

- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- Parkview School District Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.

Wednesday, June 15

- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger-Haskell Golf Course Clubhouse, 1611 Hackett St.

- Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

