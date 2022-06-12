Beloit Area Government Meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jun 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, June 13- City of Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., Water Pollution Control Facility, 555 Willowbrook Road.- Beloit Turner School District Finance Committee, 6:15 p.m., District Board Room, Beloit Turner High School, 1237 Inman Parkway.- Beloit Turner School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., District Board Room, Beloit Turner High School, 1237 Inman Parkway.- South Beloit Public Library Board, 7 p.m., South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd.Tuesday, June 14- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., District office 850 Hayes Ave.- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Parkview School District Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.Wednesday, June 15- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger-Haskell Golf Course Clubhouse, 1611 Hackett St.- Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now A new warehouse facility to be built in Beloit's Gateway Business Park Byron man dies after falling into quarry Beloit man says Studebaker provides smooth ride Beloit School Board approves Schieve as Fruzen principal Wisconsin based franchisee opens up a Wingstop in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime