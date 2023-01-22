Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 22, 2023 Jan 22, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Jan. 23- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, Jan. 24- School District of Beloit Governance Committee, 6 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, Jan. 25- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Thursday, Jan. 26- Rock County Board, 6 p.m., fourth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now The Mouse Tavern & Restaurant in Beloit celebrates 90 years American Aluminum Extrusion in Roscoe under one owner now Beloit students graduate from Craftsman with Character program Beloit woman accused of fleeing police officers Jerry Gabrielatos named Beloit's new city manager Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime