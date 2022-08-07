Beloit Area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Aug 7, 2022 Aug 7, 2022 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Aug. 8- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council special meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit Turner School District Communication Committee, 6 p.m., Turner Middle/High School, 1237 Inman Parkway.- South Beloit Public Library Board, 7 p.m., South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd.Wednesday, Aug. 10- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Interim superintendent for Beloit school district chosen Beloit man who died in crash identified Rojas Boxing Gym in Beloit rings the bell at a new location Beloit School District challenged by vacant teacher, support staff positions Lightning strike near White House leaves 3 dead, 1 injured Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime